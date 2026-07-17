Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Nikkei Falls Nearly 4%; Brent Holds Near $85 A Barrel

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Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note as the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,140, compared to Thursday's close of 24,072.75. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex ended largely unchanged, gaining 1.44 points to close at 77,186.87, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 5.75 points.

Meanwhile, Last checked, Brent crude futures were up 0.12% at $85.03 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.19% at $79.07 per barrel. Notably, Crude oil prices fell nearly 1% overnight but continued to hover near their highest levels since mid-June amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Asian markets traded lower on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 3.48%, while the Topix index fell 1.92%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.7%. South Korean markets remained shut on account of a holiday.

Gold prices also came under pressure, with rising US Treasury yields and concerns over persistent inflation weighing on sentiment. Spot gold dropped 1.7% to $3,989.95 an ounce, while US gold futures fell 1.4% to $3,994.30 an ounce.