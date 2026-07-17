Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Nikkei Falls Nearly 4%; Brent Holds Near $85 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at24,140, compared to Thursday's close of 24,072.75.
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Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note as the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,140, compared to Thursday's close of 24,072.75. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex ended largely unchanged, gaining 1.44 points to close at 77,186.87, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 5.75 points.
Meanwhile, Last checked, Brent crude futures were up 0.12% at $85.03 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.19% at $79.07 per barrel. Notably, Crude oil prices fell nearly 1% overnight but continued to hover near their highest levels since mid-June amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Asian markets traded lower on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 3.48%, while the Topix index fell 1.92%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.7%. South Korean markets remained shut on account of a holiday.
Gold prices also came under pressure, with rising US Treasury yields and concerns over persistent inflation weighing on sentiment. Spot gold dropped 1.7% to $3,989.95 an ounce, while US gold futures fell 1.4% to $3,994.30 an ounce.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Futures Trade At 31-Point Premium; Kaynes Under F&O Ban
- Nifty July futures rose 0.15% to 24,103.70, trading at a premium of 31 points.
- The highest call open interest was at the 24,200 strike, while the highest put open interest was at the 23,000 strike. Kaynes Technology remained under the F&O ban.
Stock Market Live: Laser Power, Nilkamal See Institutional Bulk Deals
- Bank of India Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, BOFA Securities Europe and Buoyant Opportunities bought shares of Laser Power & Infra. Irage Broking Services recorded both buy and sell transactions in the stock.
- Abakkus Investment Managers, F3 Advisors, Irage Broking Services and Epitome Trading bought Nilkamal shares. Smallcap World Fund sold 12.90 lakh Ramkrishna Forgings shares at Rs 573.88 apiece, while Sudesh IT Solutions bought 5 lakh Zee Entertainment shares at Rs 104.63 each.
Stock Market Live: Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Federal Bank Set To Report Earnings
- Central Bank of India, Globus Spirits, Havells India, Oberoi Realty, Poonawalla Fincorp and RBL Bank are also scheduled to announce their earnings.
- Other companies reporting results include Tata Technologies, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem and Turtlemint Fintech Solutions.
Stock Market Live: Bharat Coking Coal, Smartworks Shares Exit Anchor Lock-In
- The six-month anchor lock-in ends for 325.9 crore shares of Bharat Coking Coal, representing 70% of its total outstanding shares.
- The one-year lock-in ends for 4.36 crore Smartworks Coworking shares, representing 38% of its total outstanding shares.
Stock Market Live: 3M India, Indian Hume Pipe, HCLTech Trade Ex-Dividend
- 3M India trades ex-dividend for a special dividend of Rs 346 per share, while Indian Hume Pipe trades ex-dividend for a special dividend of Rs 3 per share.
- HCLTech trades ex-dividend for an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share. JB Chemicals & Pharma has a merger-related corporate action.
Stock Market Live: ONGC, Tata Motors, HCLTech, Vedanta, Coal India Among Stocks To Watch
- ONGC’s rating was affirmed at BBB-/Stable by Fitch, while CRISIL upgraded Vedanta’s long-term rating to AA /Stable. Tata Motors signed an agreement with UCO Bank for commercial vehicle financing. HCLTech entered a seven-year partnership with Guardian and acquired Guardian India for $10.5 million.
- Coal India commissioned 200 MW of solar capacity in Gujarat. PC Jeweller approved a Rs 1,000-crore QIP, while Canara Bank raised $200 million through senior unsecured notes. South Indian Bank plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through debt securities.
- Other stocks in focus include CEAT, Prestige Estates, IRCTC, Sky Gold and Diamonds, Gland Pharma, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, PhysicsWallah and Tata Capital.
Stock Market Live: Q1 Results Announced After Thursday's Close
Piramal Finance (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit up 66.1% to Rs 459 crore versus Rs 276 crore.
- Total income up 27.5% to Rs 3,430 crore versus Rs 2,690 crore.
- Approved fundraising of up to Rs 4,000 crore.
Borosil Renewables (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 17.1% to Rs 406 crore versus Rs 347 crore.
- Ebitda to Rs 127 crore versus Rs 63 crore.
- Margin at 31.4% versus 18.2%.
- Net profit at Rs 86.8 crore versus loss of Rs 167 crore.
- Other income to Rs 14 crore versus Rs 6.3 crore.
- Tax expense to Rs 31.3 crore versus Rs 16.9 crore.
- Q1 FY26 included a one-time loss of Rs 222 crore.
Wipro (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
- Revenue up 1% to Rs 24,479 crore versus Rs 24,236 crore.
- Ebit down 8.4% to Rs 3,829 crore versus Rs 4,181 crore.
- Margin at 15.6% versus 17.2%.
- Net profit down 4.3% to Rs 3,352 crore versus Rs 3,502 crore.
- Total bookings down 2.4% to $3,370 million QoQ in constant currency.
- IT Services revenue down 1.4% to $2,615 million QoQ.
- IT Services operating margin at 16%.
- Attrition at 13.9% on a trailing 12-month basis.
- Sees Q2 IT Services growth in the range of -1.5% to 0.5%.
- Expects Q2 IT Services revenue in the range of $2,574 million to $2,627 million.
- Large deal TCV up 12.9% QoQ to $1.63 billion.
- Total headcount at 2.43 lakh.
Tech Mahindra (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
- Revenue up 4.2% to Rs 15,712 crore versus Rs 15,076 crore.
- Ebit up 9.2% to Rs 2,264 crore versus Rs 2,073 crore.
- Margin at 14.4% versus 13.7%.
- Net profit up 8.2% to Rs 1,465 crore versus Rs 1,354 crore.
- Dollar revenue up 2.6% QoQ to $1,660 million in constant currency.
- New deal wins TCV up 33.3% YoY to $1,078 million.
Heritage Foods (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 17.7% to Rs 1,338 crore versus Rs 1,137 crore.
- Ebitda down 16.3% to Rs 61.8 crore versus Rs 73.9 crore.
- Margin at 4.6% versus 6.5%.
- Net profit down 37.9% to Rs 25.2 crore versus Rs 40.6 crore.
- Acquired the remaining 5.6% stake in HNFL.
Alok Industries (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 6.5% to Rs 993 crore versus Rs 932 crore.
- Ebitda to Rs 57.3 crore versus Rs 20.1 crore.
- Margin at 5.8% versus 2.2%.
- Net loss at Rs 138 crore versus loss of Rs 172 crore.
Nelco (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 7% to Rs 80 crore versus Rs 74.8 crore.
- Net profit up 30% to Rs 2.3 crore versus Rs 1.8 crore.
Jio Financial (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit at Rs 830 crore versus Rs 325 crore.
- Total income at Rs 2,004 crore versus Rs 619 crore.
Ceat (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 22.4% to Rs 4,318 crore versus Rs 3,529 crore.
- Ebitda down 5.7% to Rs 365 crore versus Rs 387 crore.
- Margin at 8.5% versus 11%.
- Net profit at Rs 4 crore versus Rs 112 crore.
- To invest Rs 1,205 crore to add capacity at the Nagpur unit.
- To add capacity of 53,000 tyres per day at the Nagpur unit.
WeWork India (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 27.7% to Rs 684 crore versus Rs 535 crore.
- Ebitda up 30.4% to Rs 438 crore versus Rs 336 crore.
- Margin at 64% versus 62.7%.
- Net loss at Rs 4.3 crore versus loss of Rs 14.1 crore.
Ajmera Realty (Q1 Business Update)
- Sales value up 35% to Rs 146 crore.
- Sales area stood at 43,737 sq ft.
- Total collections stood at Rs 173 crore.
Stock Market Live: Brent Heads For 12% Weekly Gain On Middle East Supply Concerns
- Brent crude rose towards $85 a barrel and was on track for a weekly gain of almost 12, its biggest since April.
- West Texas Intermediate climbed above $79 as the US-Iran conflict raised concerns over oil supply disruptions from the Middle East.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Open Lower; Nikkei Falls Nearly 4%
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 3.82%, while Australia’s ASX 200 declined 0.71%. China’s Shanghai Composite edged 0.07% lower.
- Renewed selling in global technology and semiconductor stocks weighed on markets. South Korean markets were closed for a holiday.
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