Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Profit Falls Short Of Street Estimates; Revenue Up 4%

IT major Tech Mahindra posted weaker-than-expected net profit for the quarter ended June 30, as the consolidated bottomline came in at Rs 1,465 crore, as against the consensus estimate of Rs 1,607 crore shared by the analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company's revenue from operations, however, was in line with the estimates, rising 4.2% sequentially to Rs 15,712 crore. In the preceding quarter, it stood at Rs 15,076 crore.

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