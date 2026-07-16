Q1 Results Live Updates: Tech Mahindra, BHEL, Wipro, ITC Hotels, Jio Financial Earnings In Focus

India Inc's June-quarter earnings season gathers pace on Thursday, with Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Jio Financial Services, ITC Hotels, Polycab India, Piramal Finance and Ceat among the key companies set to announce their Q1FY27 results.

Investors will closely track revenue, profit and margin performance for signs of demand trends across the IT, financial services, capital goods, hospitality, cables and tyres sectors. Management commentary on growth outlook, order books, deal wins, asset quality and margins will also remain in focus.

Follow NDTV Profit's Q1 Results Live Updates for the latest earnings announcements, key financial highlights, management commentary, stock price reaction, analyst views and all the biggest updates from the June-quarter earnings season as they happen.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements.