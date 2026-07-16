Q1 Results Live Updates: Tech Mahindra, BHEL, Wipro, ITC Hotels, Jio Financial Earnings In Focus
Track Q1 FY27 earnings live as BHEL, Jio Financial, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and other companies announce revenue, profit, guidance and stock reaction.
India Inc's June-quarter earnings season gathers pace on Thursday, with Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Jio Financial Services, ITC Hotels, Polycab India, Piramal Finance and Ceat among the key companies set to announce their Q1FY27 results.
Investors will closely track revenue, profit and margin performance for signs of demand trends across the IT, financial services, capital goods, hospitality, cables and tyres sectors. Management commentary on growth outlook, order books, deal wins, asset quality and margins will also remain in focus.
Follow NDTV Profit's Q1 Results Live Updates for the latest earnings announcements, key financial highlights, management commentary, stock price reaction, analyst views and all the biggest updates from the June-quarter earnings season as they happen.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements.
Q1 Results Live: Hello And Welcome
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s live coverage of the Q1FY27 earnings season.
Companies that are announcing their results today: Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Polycab India, Piramal Finance, 360 ONE WAM, ITC Hotels, Ceat, South Indian Bank, WeWork India Management, Borosil Renewables, Newgen Software Technologies, Alok Industries, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, DB Corp, Heritage Foods, GNA Axles, Hathway Cable and Datacom, NELCO, PNB Gilts, Menon Bearings, Chembond Chemicals, Integra Engineering India, Onward Technologies, Muthoot Capital Services, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Alacrity Securities, TRF, Atishay, Telge Projects, Sampark India Logistics, Vigor Plast India, Machhar Industries, Ontic Finserve, Jayshree Chemicals, Deccan Polypacks and Gold Coin Health Foods.
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