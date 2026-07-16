Wipro, Tech Mahindra, BHEL, ITC Hotels, Ceat Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Polycab India, Piramal Finance, ITC Hotels and Ceat will announce their financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year on Wednesday, July 16. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

Wipro is expected to report revenue at Rs 24,730 crore and profit at Rs 3,466 crore. EBIT is expected to be at Rs 4,113 crore with margin at 16.63%. Tech Mahindra is expected to report revenue at Rs 15,458 crore and profit at Rs 1,583 crore. EBIT is expected to be at Rs 2,189 crore with margin at 14.16%.

ITC Hotels is expected to report revenue at Rs 925 crore and profit at Rs 162.6 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 279.5 crore with margin at 30.25%. Jio Financial Services is expected to report revenue at Rs 809.2 crore. EBIT is expected to be at Rs 411.7 crore.

Ceat is expected to report revenue at Rs 4,348.5 crore and profit at Rs 96 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 406.9 crore with margin at 9.86%.

Earning Estimates

Company Revenue Ebitda/Ebit Margin Profit Wipro Rs 24,730 crore Rs 4,113 crore (EBIT) 16.63% Rs 3,466 crore Jio Financial Services Rs 809.2 crore - - Rs 334.5 crore Tech Mahindra Rs 15,458 crore Rs 2,189 crore (EBIT) 14.16% Rs 1,583 crore Bharat Heavy Electricals Rs 6,128.9 crore Rs 78.9 crore 1.3% Rs 33.95 crore Polycab India Rs 7,755 crore Rs 1,046.4 crore 13.50% Rs 699.6 crore Piramal Finance Rs 1,638.5 crore - - Rs 420.8 crore ITC Hotels Rs 925 crore Rs 279.5 crore 30.25% Rs 162.6 crore Ceat Rs 4,348.5 crore Rs 406.9 crore 9.86% Rs 96 crore

Earnings Today

Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Polycab India, Piramal Finance, 360 ONE WAM, ITC Hotels, Ceat, South Indian Bank, WeWork India Management, Borosil Renewables, Newgen Software Technologies, Alok Industries, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, DB Corp, Heritage Foods, GNA Axles, Hathway Cable and Datacom, NELCO, PNB Gilts, Menon Bearings, Chembond Chemicals, Integra Engineering India, Onward Technologies, Muthoot Capital Services, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Alacrity Securities, TRF, Atishay, Telge Projects, Sampark India Logistics, Vigor Plast India, Machhar Industries, Ontic Finserve, Jayshree Chemicals, Deccan Polypacks and Gold Coin Health Foods.

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