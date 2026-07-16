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Wipro, Tech Mahindra, BHEL, ITC Hotels, Ceat Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Wipro is expected to report revenue at Rs 24,730 crore and profit at Rs 3,466 crore. EBIT is expected to be at Rs 4,113 crore with margin at 16.63%.

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Wipro, Tech Mahindra, BHEL, ITC Hotels, Ceat Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
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Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Polycab India, Piramal Finance, ITC Hotels and Ceat will announce their financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year on Wednesday, July 16. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

Wipro is expected to report revenue at Rs 24,730 crore and profit at Rs 3,466 crore. EBIT is expected to be at Rs 4,113 crore with margin at 16.63%. Tech Mahindra is expected to report revenue at Rs 15,458 crore and profit at Rs 1,583 crore. EBIT is expected to be at Rs 2,189 crore with margin at 14.16%.

ITC Hotels is expected to report revenue at Rs 925 crore and profit at Rs 162.6 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 279.5 crore with margin at 30.25%. Jio Financial Services is expected to report revenue at Rs 809.2 crore. EBIT is expected to be at Rs 411.7 crore.

Ceat is expected to report revenue at Rs 4,348.5 crore and profit at Rs 96 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 406.9 crore with margin at 9.86%.

Earning Estimates

CompanyRevenueEbitda/EbitMarginProfit
WiproRs 24,730 croreRs 4,113 crore (EBIT)16.63%Rs 3,466 crore
Jio Financial ServicesRs 809.2 crore--Rs 334.5 crore
Tech MahindraRs 15,458 croreRs 2,189 crore (EBIT)14.16%Rs 1,583 crore
Bharat Heavy ElectricalsRs 6,128.9 croreRs 78.9 crore 1.3%Rs 33.95 crore
Polycab IndiaRs 7,755 croreRs 1,046.4 crore13.50%Rs 699.6 crore
Piramal FinanceRs 1,638.5 crore--Rs 420.8 crore
ITC HotelsRs 925 croreRs 279.5 crore30.25%Rs 162.6 crore
CeatRs 4,348.5 croreRs 406.9 crore9.86%Rs 96 crore

Earnings Today

Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Polycab India, Piramal Finance, 360 ONE WAM, ITC Hotels, Ceat, South Indian Bank, WeWork India Management, Borosil Renewables, Newgen Software Technologies, Alok Industries, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, DB Corp, Heritage Foods, GNA Axles, Hathway Cable and Datacom, NELCO, PNB Gilts, Menon Bearings, Chembond Chemicals, Integra Engineering India, Onward Technologies, Muthoot Capital Services, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Alacrity Securities, TRF, Atishay, Telge Projects, Sampark India Logistics, Vigor Plast India, Machhar Industries, Ontic Finserve, Jayshree Chemicals, Deccan Polypacks and Gold Coin Health Foods.

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