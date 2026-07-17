Reliance Industries Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call Schedule And What To Expect

Reliance Industries Ltd., India's most valuable company by market capitalisation, will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings today. Investors will closely watch Jio, retail and oil-to-chemicals performance, along with management commentary on growth and margins.

Here's everything you need to know about Reliance Industries' Q1 FY27 earnings schedule.

Reliance Industries Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing, Reliance Industries has informed, “Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 17, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.”

Reliance Industries (RIL) is not expected to announce a new dividend today. During their earlier quarterly earnings, they already declared a final dividend of Rs 6.00 per share for the financial year, which had a record date of June 5, 2026.

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Reliance Q1 Results: What To Expect

According to Bloomberg consensus estimates, Reliance Industries' consolidated revenue is expected to rise 2.4% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,01,024 crore from Rs 2,94,059 crore. EBITDA is seen increasing 5% to Rs 46,367 crore from Rs 44,141 crore, while margin is expected to improve to 15.4% from 15%.

Net profit is estimated to jump 20% sequentially to Rs 20,451 crore, compared with Rs 16,971 crore in the March quarter.

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RIL Q1 Results: Key Things To Watch Out For

Jio Subscriber Additions And ARPU

Retail Revenue Growth

Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) EBITDA

New Energy Investments

Petrochemical Spreads

Capital Expenditure

Management Outlook

Reliance Industries Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has also shared the details of its earnings call for investors and analysts.

It said that an analyst meeting will be held after the Board Meeting to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Reliance Industries Share Price History

Reliance Industries shares have remained under pressure in recent months despite a modest recovery in the past week. The stock has gained 1.90% over the last five trading sessions but is down 0.91% over the past month. It has declined 10.79% in the last six months, 17.30% year-to-date and 11.65% over the past year. Investors will closely watch the company's Q1 FY27 earnings and management commentary for signs of improvement in its core businesses and future growth outlook.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1,611.80 on January 5, 2026, and a 52-week low of ₹1,253.20 on June 11, 2026.

Reliance Industries Q4 FY26 Results

In Q4 FY26, Reliance reported record revenue and profit, supported by strong telecom and retail performance, while higher digital services earnings offset weakness in parts of the energy business.

The company reported record consolidated revenue of Rs 11,75,919 crore, up 9.8% from a year earlier. EBITDA rose 13.4% to Rs 2,07,911 crore, while profit after tax increased 18.3% to Rs 95,610 crore. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Reliance's investor presentation showed Jio ended FY26 with more than 524 million subscribers, including 268 million 5G users. Fixed broadband connections crossed 27 million, while AirFiber subscribers reached 12.9 million.

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