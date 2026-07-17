Adani Energy Solutions In Focus As IIFL Sees MSCI Inclusion — Check Potential Inflows

Adani Energy Solutions shares are in focus on Friday after IIFL Alternative Research said the company is once again a strong contender for inclusion in the upcoming MSCI India Standard Index review, following a change in the global index provider's treatment of stocks under India's surveillance framework.

The stock rose as much as 3.3% intraday before trading about 2.6% higher, outperforming the broader market.

According to IIFL, MSCI's August 2026 review has taken on added significance after the index provider amended its methodology to allow stocks under India's Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework to remain eligible for index inclusion under certain conditions.

That change could benefit Adani Energy Solutions, which was excluded from the May 2026 MSCI review despite initially qualifying.

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At the time, MSCI had identified the stock as a potential addition but removed it from the final list after it was placed under the National Stock Exchange's short-term ASM framework because of unusual trading activity. Since then, Adani Energy has exited the surveillance list and continues to meet the required free-float market capitalisation thresholds, prompting IIFL to restore the stock to its list of likely inclusions.

The brokerage estimates that an MSCI entry could trigger passive inflows of about $336 million, or roughly Rs 3,300 crore, equivalent to nearly eight times the stock's average daily trading volume.

Besides Adani Energy Solutions, IIFL expects Laurus Labs, Lenskart Solutions and Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) to remain among the leading contenders for inclusion, while Eternal could see a higher weight in the benchmark.

MSCI is scheduled to announce the results of its August review on August 13, with any changes becoming effective after the close of trading later that month.

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