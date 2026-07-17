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Who Is Nitish Kaushal? FBI Arrests Punjab-Based Bhagwanpuria Gang Associate Wanted In Human Smuggling, Other Cases

Nitish Kaushal, an alleged member of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group, was wanted by the FBI.

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Who Is Nitish Kaushal? FBI Arrests Punjab-Based Bhagwanpuria Gang Associate Wanted In Human Smuggling, Other Cases
Kaushal is accused of participating in high-risk operations as part of the syndicate's alleged criminal network.
X/FBI

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Indian-origin man Nitish Kaushal in Vermont, days after adding him to its Most Wanted list as part of a crackdown on transnational organised crime, The Times of India reported.

Kaushal was wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in, among other things, acts involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering and human smuggling.

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This organisation, known as the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group, the "Bhagwanpuria OCG", originated in the Punjab state of India and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere. Kaushal is alleged to have carried out acts of violence on behalf of the Bhagwanpuria OCG, including, but not limited to, kidnappings and assaults.

"Nitish Kaushal is wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in, among other things, acts involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering and human smuggling," the FBI said in a post on X.

Kaushal is accused of participating in high-risk operations as part of the syndicate's alleged criminal network, according to the FBI.

The FBI said the US District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles issued a federal arrest warrant against Kaushal on 25 June after he was charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, PTI reported.

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