India's First Hydrogen Train Flagged Off By PM Modi - Route, Speed & Key Features

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered passenger train, NaMo Green Rail, which will operate on an 89-km stretch between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. The launch marks a significant milestone in Indian Railways' efforts to promote cleaner and greener mobility solutions.

The hydrogen-powered train will have scheduled halts at stations including Pandu Pindara Junction, Lalit Khera, Bhambhewa and Gohana. The launch places India among a select group of countries, including Germany, France, Italy, China and Japan, that are developing hydrogen-based railway technology.

The train uses hydrogen fuel cell technology, where electricity is generated through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen inside a Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell. The process eliminates the need for overhead electrification and produces water vapour and heat as the primary by-products, making it a low-emission alternative to conventional diesel trains.

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Developed under the "Make in India" initiative, the train features indigenous design and engineering. Technical specifications were prepared by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), while coach integration was carried out by Medha Servo Drives and the exterior design was developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

The 10-coach train consists of two hydrogen-powered Driving Power Cars (DPCs) and eight trailer coaches. It is equipped with a 3,200 HP propulsion system, with each power car generating 1,200 kW. The train can carry up to 2,600 passengers, including 682 seats, making it one of the largest hydrogen-powered passenger trains in the world.

Designed for a maximum speed of 110 kmph, the train will operate at a standard service speed of around 75 kmph. To support operations, Indian Railways has established an integrated hydrogen refuelling facility at Jind, equipped with dual dispensers operating at 350 bar pressure.

Safety features include automated hydrogen leak detectors, fire and smoke sensors, continuous ventilation systems and automatic gas shut-off mechanisms. Following the Jind-Sonipat trial, Indian Railways plans to explore the use of hydrogen technology on heritage routes, including the Kalka-Shimla section.

The introduction of NaMo Green Rail is expected to strengthen India's efforts to reduce carbon emissions, lower dependence on fossil fuels and build a more sustainable railway network.

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