India's First Hydrogen Train Launch On Friday: Route, Features And Other Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab on July 17, 2026. During his visit, at around 11 am, the Prime Minister will flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind railway station. The train will operate between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana, marking a major milestone in India's transition towards clean and sustainable railway technology.

With this launch, India will join the select group of countries operating hydrogen-powered trains. The train has been developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and is designed to reduce carbon emissions while improving energy efficiency in railway operations, reported by The Indian Express.

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Among World's Longest and Most Powerful Hydrogen Trains on Broad Gauge Platform

The hydrogen train is among the world's longest and most powerful hydrogen-powered trains. It has a 10-coach set. The train features two 1,200 kW Driving Power Cars and eight passenger coaches, powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology that generates electricity onboard.

Producing only water vapour, it delivers zero operational carbon emissions. Hydrogen trains reduce fossil fuel dependence, lower noise levels, and avoid the need for overhead electrification, offering a flexible, cleaner, and sustainable solution for railway operations.

Jind-Sonipat Hydrogen Train Route and Distance

The first hydrogen train in India will run on the Jind-Sonipat route, covering an 89-km section under the administrative jurisdiction of Northern Railway's Delhi Division.

The Railway Board has directed Northern Railway to prepare for the introduction of the service. The train will operate daily between Jind and Sonipat, reported by The Indian Express.

Train number 74010 Jind-Sonipat service will depart from Jind at 7:40 am and reach Sonipat at 9:40 am.

The return service, train number 74009 Sonipat-Jind, will leave Sonipat at 10:40 am and arrive at Jind at 1:00 pm.

The scheduled maintenance of the train set has been planned at Delhi's Shakurbasti depot. The Railway Board has also issued instructions regarding the movement and maintenance arrangements of the train set.

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Hydrogen Train Stoppages

During its journey between Jind and Sonipat, the hydrogen train will halt at 12 railway stations. The stoppages include Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana, and Barwasni.

The launch of India's first hydrogen-powered train represents a significant step towards greener transportation and the Indian Railways' goal of adopting cleaner energy solutions.

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