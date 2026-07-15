Another Setback To Mamata Banerjee, Close Aide Madan Mitra Joins Rebel Camp

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra joined the rebel faction led by expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, marking another political setback for former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mitra's switch comes just days after he was appointed as one of TMC's general secretaries by Mamata Banerjee as a part of a party reshuffle. Long regarded as one of Mamata Banerjee's closest political associates and staunchest supporters, Mitra announced his decision to join the rival camp on Tuesday.

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Mitra was reportedly accompanied by several supporters when he formally joined the Ritabrata Banerjee led faction. Ritabrata Banerjee welcomed Mitra and described his induction as a major boot for the camp. Mitra's defection comes amid a widening split within the TMC following the party's defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

According to previous reports cited by the Times of India, the rebel faction is seeking recognition as the "real" Trinamool Congress before the Election Commission, while Mamata Banerjee has opposed additional time being granted to the dissidents in the dispute.

This development follows a series of high-profile defections from Mamata Banerjee's camp including Chandrima Bhattacharya and several former ministers who have crossed over to the Ritabrata Banerjee led faction in recent days.

Earlier this month, Mamata Banerjee had publicly challenged dissident leader to either remain with the TMC or join the BJP, accusing them of betraying the party.

This is a significant development because it reverses Madan Mitra's previously stated position. Until very recently, he had publicly defended Mamata Banerjee and criticized the rebel faction, making his defection one of the biggest political blows to her camp since the internal split.

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