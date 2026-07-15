Angel One Q1 Results: Profit Dives 28% As Margins Narrow; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Angel One Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 declined 27.8% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 231 crore, down from Rs 320 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations slipped 2.1% to Rs 1,430 crore from Rs 1,459 crore in Q4 of FY26.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation fell 19% to Rs 485 crore from Rs 599 crore in the previous quarter and margins took a hit. Ebitda margin came in at 33.9%, down by 710 basis points from 41.0% in the previous quarter.

Further, Angel One has declared a Re 1 per share interim dividend, making it the first one for the fiscal year. The record date for determining eligible shareholders for payout has been set as Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

The company has also informed that the payout will happen on or before Friday, August 14, 2026, to those members, whose names appear in the register of members or in records of depositories as on the record date.

Average client funding book rose 45.9% year-on-year to a record Rs 61.4 billion in the quarter under review. Unique SIPs registered, however, fell 10.3% to 1.7 million.

Credit distribution zoomed 129.7% year-on-year to Rs 5.3 billion and Wealth management AUM rose 165.3% year-on-year to Rs 134.4 billion, with over 2,400 clients as of June 2026. Asset management AUM jumped 81.4% to Rs 6.2 billion as of June 2026.

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Angel One Q1FY27 (Cons, QoQ)

Net profit down 27.8% to Rs 231 crore from Rs 320 crore

Revenue down 2.1% to Rs 1,430 crore from Rs 1,459 crore

Ebitda down 19% to Rs 485 crore from Rs 599 crore

Margin at 33.9% versus 41% in the previous quarter

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Angel One Share Price

Angel One's stock closed in the green, 2.95% higher at Rs 342.40 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.11% advance in the benchmark Nifty index on Wednesday.

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