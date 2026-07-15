HDFC AMC Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 12% As Revenue Grows

Hdfc Asset Management Company's net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 rose 12% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The AMC posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 837 crore, compared to Rs 748 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 13.6% to Rs 1,100 crore from Rs 968 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

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