30 Civilians, Seven Iranian Soldiers Killed In US Air Strikes

At least 30 civilians and seven Iranian soldiers have been killed in a fresh wave of US air strikes across southern Iran, according to Iranian officials, as the conflict entered its fifth day.

Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said more than 30 civilians had died in the attacks over the past few days.

"While expressing our condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families, we honour the memory of the fallen," she said in a post on X. "The government will stand by the people with all its might. The south of Iran is the beating heart of this land."

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Separately, the Iranian army said 13 US missiles struck facilities at the Bambour (Bampour) Garrison in Iranshahr, killing seven personnel from the 388th Brigade and injuring several others, according to the Tasnim news agency.

The military described the strikes as "cowardly aggression" and vowed retaliation.

"A decisive response will be given to this crime at the appropriate time," the army said, adding that the missiles targeted a guesthouse, guard posts and accommodation facilities in an apparent attempt to inflict maximum casualties. It said passive defence measures helped limit the death toll.

In Bushehr, Governor Mohammad Mozafari said US projectiles hit four locations in the western port city on Tuesday but caused no casualties, according to the official IRNA news agency.

"Rescue agencies are currently alert, and calm is prevailing in the city," Mozafari told IRNA.

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Iran's Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour said more than 260 people were injured in the latest US attacks, with 222 already discharged after treatment. Three of the injured were under the age of 18, while at least two people were killed in the latest strikes, he said in a post on X.

The latest escalation comes after US forces struck dozens of Iranian targets and reimposed a naval blockade on Iran's ports, intensifying military pressure on Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iran's Education Ministry said examination centres located near military or other sensitive sites had been relocated to safer venues, including public halls and religious centres, over fears of further attacks, according to the Fars news agency.

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