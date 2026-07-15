'Usurping Pirates', 'Invaders': Argentina Vice-President Blasts England Ahead Of FIFA WC Semifinal Clash

Argentina's vice-president has reignited political tensions ahead of the FIFA World Cup semifinal against England, describing the British as invaders and usurping pirates in remarks that tied the high-profile fixture to the decades-old Falkland Islands dispute.

In a post on X, Vice-President Victoria Villarruel said the clash with England was always something more than a football match, referring to the islands, known as the Falklands in the UK and Las Malvinas in Argentina. Her comments underscored the enduring political sensitivity surrounding the territorial dispute.

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"Tomorrow we play against the usurping pirates. This isn't just another match. I'm not going to be politically correct or cold-hearted; against the English, it's always something more. It's the Malvinas, it's Diego, it's Leo's last one, and it's putting the brakes on the invaders. Go Argentina! Because until our last breath, we're going to claim what's ours!" she wrote on X.

The remarks came as Argentina prepared to face England in Atlanta, where authorities have tightened security amid concerns that historical animosity could spill over into fan behaviour. According to The Independent, the FBI, FIFA and local law enforcement have coordinated additional security measures for the semifinal.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, however, sought to distance the team from the political rhetoric. Speaking ahead of the match, Scaloni said mixing football with politics was madness and stressed that the focus should remain solely on the game.

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The Falklands conflict continues to cast a long shadow over sporting contests between the two nations, making their meetings among the most emotionally charged fixtures in international football.

The semifinal is also expected to provide an economic lift in the UK. According to the British Beer and Pub Association, pubs are forecast to sell an additional six million pints on Wednesday, around 75% more than on a typical day, as fans gather to watch England's bid for a place in the World Cup final.

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