Eternal Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

The earnings season for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27 has commenced, with a diverse array of notable companies having started announcing the dates for when their financial results along with the results themselves, with the quick commerce delivery giant Eternal set to do the same.

Due to emerging as a beneficiary of the upcoming MSCI India Standard Index review, the parent company of Zomato is likely to attract close to $520 million (around Rs 5,000 crore) of passive inflows because of a potential increase in its index weight, as per analysts.

ALSO READ: Eternal Shares Gain 3% On MSCI Weight Restoration Hope; $520 Million Inflows Eyed

Axis Capital estimates that this could translate into buying equivalent to about 174.3 million (or 17.43 crore) shares, making it the largest flow event in the current review.

Eternal Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Eternal on Wednesday said that it will declare the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, on July 22, 2026.

"We wish to inform you that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, to inter-alia, consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the

company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026," the firm's exchange filing stated.

The firm did not confirm the declaration of an interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2026-27 on the same date.

Eternal Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The firm is set to conduct a conference call discussing the financial results after it declares them, with the call set to take place at 5:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST).

Those interested in tuning in to the call are required to sign in using a pre-registration link included in the exchange filing:

https://zomato.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bn3MV1cxS86pG-QNDYSG9A

After registration via the link, participants will receive an e-mail detailing the call's date and time along with the link to join it.

The firm will also include a transcript and an audio recording of the conference call once it has concluded on the 'Investor Relations' section of its website.

Eternal Stock Movement

Share price of Eternal Ltd. saw a 3.4% uptick to Rs 294.80, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.11% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 285.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 286.15. During today's trading session, Eternal Ltd share price moved in the range of Rs 283.05 to Rs 296.45.

ALSO READ: Infosys Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 212.60 and a high of Rs 368.45. On the performance front, Eternal Ltd share price is up 10.64% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Eternal Ltd is Rs 3.26 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 423.35.

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