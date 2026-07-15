Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

The first lap of India Inc.'s earnings has commenced with big names like Tata Consultancy, HCLTech, Avenue Supermart, L&T Technology reporting their financial reports for the June quarter.

In addition to that many companies have announced the details regarding their upcoming earnings including auto giant Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Here's what we know so far —

Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Maruti Suzuki announced that its board of directors will meet on July 31, 2026 to approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY27, in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

"We hereby intimate that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 31 2026, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30ft June 2026," the filing stated.

This means that the results will be declared on July 31, Friday. Notably, the filing did not mention any details related to a dividend.

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Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The company had already informed that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for is closed from Wednesday July 1, 2026 till 48 hours following the declaration of the Q1 results.

"The 'Trading Window' shall remain closed from Wednesday, the l't July 2026 till the forty eight hours after the announcement of the financial results for the first quarter ending on 30th June 2026," a regulatory filing dated June 19 said.

Trading window closure for designated persons and their immediate relatives is part of SEBI's code of conduct for Prevention of insider trading.

Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company did not mention details regarding a post-earnings conference call in its filing.

Maruti Suzuki Q4 FY26 Snapshot

Maruti Suzuki reported a sharp rise in revenue but a decline in profit for the fourth quarter. On a consolidated basis, revenue climbed 28.2% year-on-year to Rs 52,449 crore, compared with Rs 40,901 crore in the same quarter last year, aided by strong vehicle sales.

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Net profit, however, fell 6.9% to Rs 3,591 crore from Rs 3,857 crore a year earlier. The decline was largely due to a sharp drop in other income and higher tax expenses. Other income stood at Rs 500 crore, sharply lower than Rs 1,528 crore in the year-ago period, while tax expense rose to Rs 1,246 crore from Rs 1,005 crore.

Maruti Suzuki Share Price History

Maruti Suzuki's stock settled 0.70% higher at Rs 13,583 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday. This compared to a 0.11% advance in the Nifty index. The stock has fallen 18.65% year-to-date, but risen 8.35% in the last 12 months.

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