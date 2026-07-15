The Odyssey Decoded: Everything You Should Know Before Watching Christopher Nolan Film

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey arrives in cinemas on Friday, bringing Homer's legendary Greek epic to the big screen. If you've never read the ancient poem, here's everything you need to know about its story, characters and mythology behind the film.

What Is The Odyssey About?

Written nearly 3,000 years ago, Odyssey is one of the world's oldest and most famous works of literature. It is traditionally credited to the ancient Greek poet Homer, who is also believed to have written The Iliad. However, scholars still debate whether Homer was a real person or part of a long oral storytelling tradition.

Unlike The Iliad, which focuses on the Trojan War and the famous Trojan Horse, Odyssey follows what happens after the war ends.

The poem follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he tries to return home after the Trojan War and reunite with his wife Penelope and son Telemachus, who has grown up while he has been away.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Advance Booking: Christopher Nolan's Epic Crosses 1.42 Lakh BookMyShow Sales, Eyes Rs 20 Crore Opening

Odysseus' Journey

Odysseus' journey home is far from easy. Over the next 10 years, he faces deadly storms, mythical creatures and powerful gods determined to stop him. He meets famous characters from Greek mythology such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, the sorceress Circe and the nymph Calypso.

The gods also play a major role in the story. Athena, the goddess of wisdom, helps Odysseus throughout his journey, while Poseidon, the god of the sea, becomes his biggest enemy after Odysseus blinds his son, Polyphemus.

ALSO READ: 'Always Irrelevant': Christopher Nolan On Backlash Even Without Watching 'The Odyssey'

How Is Nolan's Film Different?

While Christopher Nolan's film is inspired by Odyssey, it isn't a page-by-page adaptation. While Homer's story begins with Odysseus stranded on Calypso's island, reports suggest the film opens with the famous Trojan Horse, showing how he helped the Greeks capture Troy.

The film also includes parts of other famous Greek stories, including Virgil's poem, The Aeneid and Aeschylus' play, Agamemnon, according to a report by the Associated Press. This means the movie is inspired by the wider world of Greek mythology, not just Homer's poem,

Why The Story Remains Timeless?

Even after thousands of years, Odyssey continues to influence books, films and popular culture around the world. Classical scholar Emily Wilson describes the gods in the poem as "self-interested beings" driven by their own desires rather than moral duty. She also believes the story is ultimately about one man's struggle to return home, writing: "For this hero, mere survival is the most amazing feat of all."

That universal theme of hope, perseverance and family is one of the biggest reasons The Odyssey remains relevant even today and why Christopher Nolan's adaptation has created so much excitement.

ALSO READ: X-Men '97 Season 2 Episode 5 Release: Date, Time, Recap, Plot, Where To Watch Marvel Animated Series

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.