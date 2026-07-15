X-Men '97 Season 2 Episode 5 Release: Date, Time, Recap, Plot, Where To Watch Marvel Animated Series

After shocking fans with a jaw-dropping ending in the previous episode, X-Men '97 returns this week with episode 5, Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs, which shifts the focus to Wolverine as long-buried secrets from his past resurface.

With familiar faces, dangerous experiments and new challenges ahead, the next chapter promises plenty of action.

What Happened in Episode 4?

Episode 4, Rise of Apocalypse: Part II, finally reveals how En Sabah Nur becomes Apocalypse. As the X-Men remain stranded in ancient Egypt, Professor Chales Xavier and Magneto try to stop him from embracing his dark destiny. However, Nur ultimately accepts his belief that only the strongest deserve to survive, setting him on the path to becoming one of the X-Men's greatest villains.

Meanwhile, Rogue continues to grieve Gambit's death, while Rama-Tut plays a key role in the events unfolding in ancient Egypt. The episode ends with an emotional clash between Xavier and Apocalypse, as Magneto makes a heroic sacrifice to help the X-Men return home. A post-credits scene then teases Wolverine's next adventure.

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What To Expect From Episode 5?

Titled Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs, Episode 5 moves away from the Apocalypse storyline and puts Wolverine at the centre of the action. Wolverine and Morph join forces with a few familiar faces from their past to stop the latest experiment created by the Weapon X programme.

The episode is expected to explore Wolverine's mysterious past, bringing old enemies, uneasy alliances and high-stakes action as the mutants face a dangerous new threat.

Episode Guide

Unlike the first season, Season 2 opened with three episodes before shifting to a weekly release.

Episode 1: Days of Past Future - Out Now

Episode 2: A Force to Be Reckoned With - Out Now

Episode 3: Rise of Apocalypse Part I - Out Now

Episode 4: Rise of Apocalypse Part II - Out Now

Episode 5: Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs - July 15

Episode 6: Danger.exe - July 22

Episode 7: Strange Land, Savage Heart - July 29

Episode 8: The Dead Man's Hand - August 5

Episode 9 (Finale): Survival of the Fittest - August 12

Returning Cast

The voice cast includes Ross Marquand (Professor X), Matthew Waterson (Magneto), Ray Chase (Cyclops), Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue) and George Buza (Beast).

When, Where To Watch In India?

X-Men '97' Season 2 Episode 5 premieres on Wednesday and will begin streaming on JioHotstar in India from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

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Watch X-Men '97 Season 2 Trailer Here:

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