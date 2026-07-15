Trump On Hormuz: 'It's Open For Others, We're Not Opening It For Iran'

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to international shipping but not to Iran, even as Tehran continues to obstruct the critical waterway through repeated attacks on commercial vessels.

"It's open if people want to go through it. We're not opening it for Iran. That's the only one it's closed for," Trump said in an exclusive interview with Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, aired on "Special Report".

The remarks come days after Iran allegedly struck three commercial tankers in the strait, collapsing a fragile ceasefire and triggering a fresh, multi-day US bombing campaign along with the reimposition of a naval blockade on Iranian ports in the waterway.

Trump pointed to steps taken by Washington to reduce reliance on the strait, through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil supply typically passes. "Now, a lot of things have happened in the last few months — pipelines are being built. We're coming up with great alternatives, including Texas, including Alaska," he said.

ALSO READ: 'You Better Make A Deal': Trump Threatens To Hit Iran's Power Plants, Bridges Next Week

The president's comments suggest an effort to blunt the economic leverage Iran has allegedly sought to exert by disrupting the shipping route, even as oil markets remain volatile over the prolonged confrontation.

The interview also touched on Trump's broader war aims, with the president warning that US forces would strike Iranian power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table.

Trump additionally said American representatives had spoken with Iranian negotiators about an hour before the interview and reiterated that Tehran "wants to make a deal" but has repeatedly broken past agreements.

Trump also left open the possibility of seizing Kharg Island, Iran's key oil export hub, which US forces have already struck twice, though he indicated any ground operation would likely involve allied forces rather than American troops.

ALSO READ: $200 Billion Windfall: How Trump's Hormuz Toll Plan Could Have Boosted US Coffers

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.