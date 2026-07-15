Stock Picks Today: L&T Tech, Divi's Labs, Biocon, Dixon Tech, Nuvoco Vistas, Adani Ports, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have identified opportunities across IT, pharma, cement, mattress and foam products, and ports, issuing fresh calls on Divi's Labs, Biocon, Dixon Technologies, Adani Ports, Adani Energy and Sheela Foam, while also highlighting the week's breakout picks, alongside a positive stance on financials.

JPMorgan on L&T Tech

Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 3300 from Rs 3400

Q1 print was a beat on both revenues and margins

Large deal TCV however was weak

Provided an optimistic outlook on the rest of FY27

Cut earnings by 2-7% mainly due to forex losses

Wait to see positive proof points of the new strategy.

Kotak Securities on L&T Tech

Maintain Reduce; Cut TP to Rs 3350 from Rs 3450

Decent performance amid demand uncertainties

Sequential growth and margin expansion through FY27

Factor in higher forex losses due to long-term hedges.

JPMorgan on Tata Elxsi

Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 3500 from Rs 3600

Q1 print mixed; Beat on revenues but margins missed sharply

Continues to aim for HSD growth in FY27

Margin weak due to large deal transition, rampup costs, onsite delivery investments, talent investment, customer related costs, provisions, and one time annual costs

Some of these costs will go away over next 1-2 quarters

Cut earnings by 1-13% mainly driven by 7-330bps margin cuts over FY27-29.

Kotak Securities on Tata Elxsi

Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 3000 from Rs 3800

Growth struggles; profitability resets

Another muted quarter due to sustained weakness in automotive

Retains high single-digit growth outlook for FY27E

Recent large deals and investments weigh on profitability

Margin reset drives 10-14% earnings cuts for FY27-29.

Citi on Divis Lab

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 9450

Peptide Pipeline Nears Commercial Inflection

Next 12–15 months could be critical for new product commercialization

GLP-1 supplies could begin in FY27

Enlicitide/Icotrokinra could start from CY27

Entresto concerns as overdone

Planned capacity expansion suggests Divi's aims to become a global leader in this API

Strong growth visibility should support multiples

Divi's still trades at a discount to several smaller Indian CDMOs despite superior visibility.

Bernstein on Biocon

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 326

Biocon Still Has EPS Drag, Leverage Risk, Succession Doubts

Innovation spend yet to convert into topline enough to support the billion dollar plus leverage

Policy shifts are lowering competitive barriers

Biocon will require a minimum four to five years to cross the $2 billion revenue threshold

Succession still appears anchored around science-led bets rather than sharper commercial and capital-allocation leadership.

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Jefferies on Nuvoco Vistas

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 430 from Rs 410

Better pricing, strong execution led beat

Navigated cost headwinds through sharp reduction in petcoke mix/better procurement

Execution in a challenging macro exceeded expectations

Q2 EBITDA is likely to see seasonal softness & some lagged impact of cost inflation

Commisioning and ramp-up of acquired Vadraj asset is key monitorable.

HSBC on Nuvoco Vistas

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 475 from Rs 420

NUVOCO continued its strong performance with Q1 EBITDA beat driven by higher prices

While Q2 seasonality is weak, see better demand, pricing and cost environment for cement sector in H2FY27.

Macquarie on Dixon Tech

Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 16000 from Rs 15000

Increasing estimates on strong growth trends

Vivo JV driving significant acceleration and visibility

This could triple EPS by FY29; forecast 28%/43% revenue/EPS CAGRs over FY26-29

Optionality from PLI 2.0, industrial EMS, duty cuts, automotive traction, and IT hardware could provide upside.

CLSA Trading Advantage – Laurence Balanci

Week's breakout highlights: Delhivery, Titan, Shriram Finance and Max Healthcare

Delhivery

Breakout zone presents an attractive risk-reward entry point

Pattern supports an upside objective of Rs 655

Maintain bullish bias while prices hold above the Rs484–490 breakout area.

Titan

Development projects an upside target of Rs 5,250–5,260

A close below Rs 4,306 as the initial stop-loss trigger

Shriram Finance

Current pullback towards the 50DMA provides an attractive entry opportunity

Cited breakout pattern supports an upside target of Rs 1,230–1,240.

Max Health

Recent retracement offers an attractive entry point

Supports an upside objective of Rs 1,363

Use a close below Rs1,011 as the initial stop-loss.

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Investec on Sheela Foam

Downgrade to Sell from Hold; TP at Rs 700

Comfortable mattresses, uncomfortable growth ask

Recent run up owing to extrapolation of Q4 volumes into FY27, optimism around IPO of Rent-o-Mojo and consequent value unlocking for Furlenco, expected operating leverage/synergy gains

But disagree on all of them reasons which led to run up

Valuation still embeds a very demanding trajectory for revenue growth.

Jefferies on Financials

PSU Banks: Upcoming Wage Hikes May be Risk for PSUs' Profit; Prefer Private Banks

PSU banks' next wage reset is in Nov-27 & Govt has asked to complete on time

Hike may be similar to the last 17%, as CPI is similar & PSUs are more profitable

Over FY23-25, PSUs' staff costs rose 22%, while SBI's was lower at 12%

Est for FY27-29 are at 19%

See some earnings risk for PSUs (esp ex SBI), which, along with ECL transition in FY28, can be headwinds

Private banks are insulated & may gain if PSUs correct loan pricing.

UBS on Financials

May asset quality trend stable

Some small-ticket LAP weakness

Asset quality remained resilient in May 2026 amid volatile macro

Banks: Broad-based improvement across products in May

NBFCs: Largely stable; small-ticket LAP sharply deteriorated

Top picks: AXIS and ICICI for banks; Shriram, Chola and PNB Housing for NBFCs.

HSBC on Pidilite

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 1890

Stick with India's market leader in adhesives

Pidilite's deep distribution network, broad portfolio, brand strength, innovation and execution set it apart from rivals

Waterproofing & Tile Adhesives remain key growth drivers even as core Fevicol business grows at over 1x GDP levels

Like the earnings visibility and long-term growth story.

Cantor on Adani Energy

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1819

Transmission: recently commissioned assets support strong year-over-year growth

The broader capitalization program remains back-end loaded

Distribution: seasonal demand supports a strong sequential rebound

Mundra should continue to benefit from expanding industrial demand.

HSBC on Adani Ports

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 2200 from Rs 1950

De-risked and re-accelerating

Governance risks have eased

Deleveraging, better disclosure and compounding operations support a further re-rating

FY31 target is anchored by above-market organic domestic port growth, geared to containers and strong economics.

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