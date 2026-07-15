Five Stocks To Buy: JSW Energy, SBI Cards, Fortis Healthcare And More | July 15, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on sectors such as energy, semiconductors, metals, financial services, and healthcare.

Top picks for Wenesday, July 15 include SBI Cards, Fortis Healthcare, JSW Energy, Moschip Technologies, and Jindal Saw.

SBI Cards

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI registered research analyst, Partner & Co-Founder BlueOak Wealth, sees positive price action in the financial services. He recommended a buy on SBI Cards for a target of Rs 722.6, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 579.9.

JSW Energy

Jigar Shantilal Patel Senior Manager, Equity Technical Research Anand Rathi share and stock broker, identified a buying opportunity in the energy sector. He recommended entering JSW Energy for an upside target of Rs 590, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 535.

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Fortis Healthcare

VLA Ambala, SEBI registered research analyst and founder of SMT Stock Market sees technical strength in the healthcare space. She recommended a buy on Fortis Healthcare for a target of Rs 1000 and Rs 1100, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 920 to manage downside risk.

Moschip Technologies

VLA Ambala of SMT Stock Market also highlighted momentum in the semiconductor segment with a buy call on Moschip Technologies. He recommended an entry for an upside target of Rs 260 and Rs 275, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 210.

Jindal Saw

Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth also sees strong technical momentum in the metals and mining space. He recommended a buy on Jindal Saw for an upside target of Rs 278.95. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 253.15.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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