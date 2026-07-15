Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Regains Momentum, Earns This Amount

Dhamaal 4 made a small comeback at the box office on Tuesday after Monday's dip. The Ajay Devgn-led comedy is now closing in on the Rs 100 crore India gross milestone.

Here's how the film performed on Day 5.

Box Office Report

According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 9.50 crore net on Day 5 from 11,077 tracked shows, registering an 8.6% growth over Monday's Rs 8.75 crore. While the increase is modest, it suggests the film has managed to hold steady after its first weekday drop.

With this, the comedy's total India net collection has climbed to Rs 83.25 crore, while its India gross now stands at Rs 99.44 crore, putting it just a step away from the Rs 100 crore milestone domestically.

The film also continued to perform in overseas markets, earning Rs 1.50 crore on Tuesday. This has taken its overseas gross to Rs 16 crore, while the worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 115.44 crore after five days in theatres.

Occupancy Trend

Dhamaal 4 recorded an overall 20.78% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. The film opened with 9.31% occupancy during the morning shows before improving to 19.69% in the afternoon.

Audience turnout improved as the day went on. Occupancy rose to 22.46% in the evening and peaked at 29.31% during the night shows.

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Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 10, Dhamaal 4 started its box office journey with Rs 14 crore on Friday. Collections jumped to Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday before peaking at Rs 28.50 crore on Sunday, giving the film a strong opening weekend.

As expected, collections dropped on the first weekday, with the film earning Rs 8.75 crore on Monday.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest installment in the popular Dhamaal franchise and reportedly the most expensive film in the series, with a budget of around Rs 200 crore.

The ensemble cast includes Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, and Esha Gupta.

The film continues the franchise's signature mix of slapstick comedy, chaos, and ensemble performances, which has helped draw audiences to theatres during its opening week.

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