FIFA Unveils World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Featuring Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger, IShowSpeed

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to conclude with a spectacular closing ceremony on Sunday, July 19, at the New York New Jersey Stadium, bringing together football, music and entertainment before the tournament's final match.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM local time, approximately 90 minutes before kick-off, marking the finale of what has been the biggest FIFA World Cup in history.

FIFA has confirmed an impressive line-up of global stars for the pre-final celebration. Tom Cruise will make a special appearance, while Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed are set to perform during the event.

Organisers have also announced that Academy Award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson will perform the United States national anthem ahead of the final, adding to the occasion's significance.

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The closing ceremony is being produced in collaboration with Balich Wonder Studio, the creative team known for delivering large-scale international events. According to FIFA, the show will celebrate the journey of all 48 participating teams, reflecting the passion, diversity and unity displayed across the tournament's 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Speaking about the event, Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer of the FIFA World Cup 2026, said the ceremony will mirror the spirit of the opening celebrations by blending football, music and culture before the tournament crowns its new world champions.

Fans attending the final have been advised to arrive early to experience the full programme. Stadium gates will open at 11:00 AM local time, four hours before the match, giving spectators access to exclusive fan activations, entertainment and other pre-match experiences before the closing ceremony officially begins.

FIFA has also confirmed that additional artists and special guests will be announced in the days leading up to the final, promising an even bigger celebration as the historic 2026 World Cup comes to an end.

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