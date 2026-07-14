England vs Argentina: Who Is Ismail Elfath? Meet The Referee For World Cup Semi-Final

FIFA has appointed American referee Ismail Elfath to officiate the World Cup 2026 semi-final between England and defending champions Argentina in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The high-profile encounter, which marks the renewal of one of international football's fiercest rivalries, will be Elfath's fourth assignment of the tournament. He will be assisted by fellow Americans Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins, while Italy's Maurizio Mariani has been named the fourth official.

Born in Morocco, Elfath moved to the United States at the age of 18 after winning a diversity visa lottery. He later graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in mechanical engineering in 2006 before embarking on a refereeing career, according to reports.

Elfath made his Major League Soccer debut in 2012 and earned his FIFA badge in 2016. His rise through the ranks included officiating at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2019 before making his senior FIFA World Cup debut in Qatar in 2022, the Independent reported.

During the 2022 tournament, the 44-year-old refereed three matches, including the Round of 16 clash between Japan and Croatia. He also served as the fourth official for the unforgettable World Cup final between Argentina and France, where Lionel Messi inspired La Albiceleste to their third world title.

At the 2026 World Cup, Elfath has already overseen three matches. He officiated the group-stage encounters between Uruguay and Spain, and the Netherlands and Japan, as well as Brazil's Round of 16 defeat to Norway. During Uruguay's clash with Spain, he sent off Agustin Canobbio after a physical contest dominated by the South Americans' aggressive play.

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The appointment had generated considerable interest, with Elfath reportedly among the contenders to referee Sunday's World Cup final. Instead, FIFA has entrusted him with one of the tournament's biggest fixtures as England and Argentina battle for a place in the final.

Here are some of the social media reactions regarding his apppointment:

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: English Referees Can't Officiate Argentina Matches And Vice Versa, Here's Why

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