FIFA World Cup: English Referees Can't Officiate Argentina Matches And Vice Versa, Here's Why

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its decisive stages, discussions have extended beyond players and tactics to the officials taking charge of the biggest matches.

Referee appointments have become a talking point after FIFA named an all-Argentine officiating team for France's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco, prompting questions from fans about neutrality with the possibility of France facing Argentina later in the tournament.

At the same time, FIFA confirmed that English referees Anthony Taylor and Michael Oliver would not be eligible to officiate Argentina matches. The reason lies in a conflict that took place more than four decades ago: the Falklands War.

What was the Falklands War?

The Falklands War was a 10-week armed conflict fought between the United Kingdom and Argentina in 1982 over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean.

The islands are known as the Falkland Island in the United Kingdom and as the Islas Malvinas in Argentina, where they remain a deeply emotional national issue. On April 2, 1982, Argentine forces occupied the islands, prompting the British government to launch a military task force to reclaim them.

After weeks of fighting on land, at sea and in the air, British forces regained control of the islands on June 14, 1982. Around 900 people lost their lives during the conflict, including military personnel from both countries and three civilians.

Although the war ended more than 40 years ago, the sovereignty dispute remains unresolved. Britain continues to administer the islands, while Argentina maintains its claim over them, making the issue politically sensitive in both nations.

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Why Does FIFA Consider Falklands War When Appointing Referees?

FIFA's Referees Committee, led by legendary former World Cup final referee Pierluigi Collina, evaluates officials over several years based on consistency, decision-making and overall performance. However, sporting merit is not the only consideration, according to a report by the Independent.

The governing body also factors in geopolitical sensitivities when assigning referees to World Cup matches.

As a result, English referees are not appointed to Argentina matches, nor to fixtures whose outcome would directly determine Argentina's next opponent. The same principle applies in reverse, with Argentine referees not assigned to England matches in similar circumstances.

For example, English officials Anthony Taylor and Michael Oliver were ruled out from officiating Argentina's quarter-final against Switzerland because the winner could potentially face England in the semi-finals, the report stated.

How Does FIFA Decide Referee Appointments?

FIFA follows several key principles when selecting referees for World Cup matches:

Referees cannot officiate matches involving their own country.

Officials are generally not assigned to matches that could directly affect their national team's path in the tournament.

FIFA prefers referees from neutral confederations whenever possible.

Political and diplomatic sensitivities are also taken into account.

For instance, an American referee would not normally be appointed to an Iran match due to longstanding political tensions between the two countries.

However, FIFA describes the process as flexible rather than governed by rigid rules, with each appointment assessed individually, according to the report.

The appointment of an all-Argentine officiating team for France's quarter-final against Morocco surprised many supporters because France remained a possible final opponent for Argentina.

However, FIFA's approach primarily focuses on a team's immediate next match rather than potential future opponents. Since France and Argentina could only have met in the final-and not in the next round-the appointment did not violate FIFA's current guidelines.

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