Who Is Mikel Merino? Five Things To Know About Spain's World Cup 2026 Super-Sub

Spain booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Belgium on Friday, and once again it was Mikel Merino who delivered when it mattered most. Introduced in the closing stages with the scores level at 1-1, the Arsenal midfielder pounced on a loose ball in the 88th minute to seal Spain's place in the last four. It came just days after Merino stepped off the bench to score the stoppage-time winner against Portugal in the Round of 16, further enhancing his reputation as Spain's ultimate impact substitute.

Here are five things to know about Spain's latest World Cup hero:

1. The first substitute to achieve this World Cup feat

Merino made FIFA World Cup history against Belgium by becoming the first player ever to score the winning goal as a substitute in back-to-back knockout-stage matches at the same tournament. After netting the decisive stoppage-time goal against Portugal in the Round of 16, he repeated the feat with another late winner against Belgium in the quarter-finals.

2. His celebration is a tribute to his father

Merino's now-famous run around the corner flag is far more than a spontaneous celebration. It pays homage to his father, Ángel Merino, who celebrated in identical fashion after scoring a dramatic late UEFA Cup goal for Osasuna against Stuttgart in 1991. Mikel recreated the celebration after his extra-time winner against Germany at Euro 2024 in the same stadium, and has since repeated it following both of his match-winning goals at the 2026 World Cup.

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3. He has developed a habit of scoring decisive late goals

The 30-year-old has become one of Spain's most dependable clutch performers. His 119th-minute winner against Germany at Euro 2024 remains one of the defining moments of Spain's title-winning campaign. He has now followed that with late knockout-stage winners against Portugal and Belgium at the World Cup, underlining his remarkable knack for delivering in the biggest moments.

4. A serial winner with Spain

Merino has been a key figure across multiple generations of Spanish football. He won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2015, lifted the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2019, helped Spain win the UEFA Nations League in 2023 and was part of the squad that lifted the UEFA Euro 2024 title. His World Cup exploits are the latest chapter in an international career filled with success.

5. Arsenal signed one of Europe's best duel winners

Merino's move to Arsenal in 2024 came after years of excelling at Real Sociedad, where he established himself as one of Europe's premier all-round midfielders. Renowned for his aerial ability and physical presence, he consistently ranked among the top duel winners across Europe's top five leagues. Those qualities, combined with his intelligent movement and composure in pressure situations, made him a natural fit for Mikel Arteta's midfield.

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