Avenue Supermarts, LTM Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Avenue Supermarts and LTM will announce their financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year on Saturday, July 11. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

Avenue Supermarts is expected to report standalone revenue 2% lower year-on-year at Rs 17,189.1 crore. Net profit is estimated to rise 16% to Rs 964 crore. Ebitda is likely to increase 15% to Rs 1,517 crore, with margin at 8.26%.

LTM is expected to report revenue 2% higher quarter-on-quarter at Rs 11,560 crore. Net profit is estimated to fall 17% to Rs 1,156 crore. Ebit is likely to rise 2% to Rs 1,748 crore.

Earning Estimates

Company Revenue Ebitda/Ebit Margin Profit Avenue Supermarts Rs 17,189.1 crore Rs 1,517 crore 8.26% Rs 964 crore LTM Rs 11,560 crore Rs 1,748 crore - Rs 1,156 crore

Earnings Today

Avenue Supermarts, LTM, Avantel and Gowra Leasing & Finance.

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