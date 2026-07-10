Jannik Sinner Beats Novak Djokovic In Straight Sets To Reach Wimbledon 2026 Final

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner produced a commanding display to defeat 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 and reach the Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final on Friday. The defending champion did not drop serve throughout the match, firing 16 aces and winning 88% of his first-serve points to outclass the seven-time Wimbledon champion on Centre Court.

Djokovic, who appeared to be feeling the effects of his marathon five-hour, 15-minute quarter-final victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime, was unable to create a single break-point opportunity as his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam singles title and a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon crown came to an end.

Sinner will now face Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final after the German defeated British wildcard Arthur Fery 7-6 (7-0), 6-2, 6-4 in the opening semi-final to reach his maiden Wimbledon final.

(This is a developing story)

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