DGCA Issues Warning Letter To IndiGo For Non-Compliance With Dangerous Goods Handling Norms

Aviation watchdog DGCA has issued a warning letter to IndiGo for lapses in compliance with norms for handling dangerous goods and has asked the airline to review the relevant training programme to include more practical exercises as well as operational scenarios.

The letter relates to the spillage of cargo detected on the ground post-arrival of the flight, reported in January 2026, and the subsequent audit findings regarding deviations from standard operating procedures (SOPs) with certain provisions under the Aircraft (Carriage of Dangerous Goods) Rules, 2026, IndiGo said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday said that during a special audit of the engineering stores facility at Delhi, multiple regulatory non-compliances under the Aircraft (Carriage of Dangerous Goods) Rules, 2026, in carriage company material categorised as dangerous goods on its own aircraft were observed.

Based on the findings, DGCA said the airline has been asked to review the training programme to include more practical exercises and operational scenarios.

ALSO READ : E20 Panic Unwarranted? Chennai Race Car Tuner Clears Air On Engine Damage Claims

Besides, the carrier has been directed to conduct recurrent training for all personnel engaged in Company Material (COMAT) Dangerous Goods handling at the Delhi airport.

IndiGo has also been asked to strengthen the Continuous Competency Assessment (CCA) system and submit an action taken report within 30 days, DGCA said in a statement.

In its regulatory filing, IndiGo on Friday said the communication from DGCA was received on July 8.

Strict norms are in place for the handling and carriage of dangerous goods in aircraft, it said.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, in the filing said that as directed by DGCA, the company is required to submit an action taken report on the corrective actions undertaken in this regard.

The airline said there is a significant impact on its financials, operations, or other activities.

"The delay in disclosure was unintentional and was caused due to a delay in internal communication of details pertaining to receipt of the aforementioned letter," it added.

ALSO READ : Massive Landslide Hits Wayanad Tunnel Site Amid Heavy Rain; Rescue Operation Underway

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.