E20 Panic Unwarranted? Chennai Race Car Tuner Clears Air On Engine Damage Claims

Chennai-based automotive engineer and race car tuner Ashwin Durai has challenged growing concerns over E20 petrol, saying fears of widespread engine damage are largely driven by social media speculation rather than technical evidence.

In a detailed blog post, Durai, founder of ICD Tuning, said his views are based on more than a decade of hands-on experience servicing over 6,000 vehicles, tuning more than 1,000 cars and building several race cars.

His workshop has been using ethanol-blended fuels in performance vehicles for years, giving him extensive hands-on experience with higher ethanol blends.

Durai said ethanol's higher octane rating can improve combustion characteristics and help reduce engine knocking, countering claims that E20 fuel inherently causes knocking.

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He explained that most BS4 and newer petrol vehicles are equipped with electronic control units (ECUs), oxygen sensors and fuel management systems capable of automatically adjusting the air-fuel mixture required for E20.

While acknowledging that ethanol contains less energy than petrol, Durai said any reduction in fuel efficiency is likely to be modest rather than the significant drops often claimed online.

He also maintained that modern BS4 vehicles are built with ethanol-resistant fuel system components, although owners of older BS3 and carburettor-equipped vehicles should inspect hoses, seals and fuel pumps before using higher ethanol blends.

Addressing concerns over water absorption and fuel system damage, Durai said such issues are more likely in poorly maintained or long-idle vehicles than in regularly used, well-maintained cars.

He argued that many failures attributed to E20 may actually stem from ageing components or neglected maintenance, rather than the fuel itself.

Advising motorists not to rely on viral posts, Durai urged owners of compatible vehicles to follow manufacturer recommendations and seek guidance from qualified automotive professionals instead of giving in to misinformation.

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