IndiGo Keeps Air Dominance Intact: Market Share, Punctuality Rate Highest In May

India's domestic aviation market continued to expand in May, with low-cost carrier IndiGo strengthening its leadership position in both passenger market share and on-time performance, according to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Domestic airlines carried a total of 1.53 crore passengers during the month, marking a 1.21% year-on-year increase in traffic, reflecting steady demand for air travel despite seasonal fluctuations.

IndiGo remained the country's largest airline, commanding a market share of 64.9%.

The carrier flew 99.91 lakh passengers during May, further consolidating its dominance in the domestic aviation sector.

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The Air India Group retained its position as the second-largest player, accounting for 25.6% of the market with 39.33 lakh passengers.

Akasa Air continued to expand its footprint, securing a 5.8% market share after carrying 7.95 lakh passengers during the month.

SpiceJet's market share, however, slipped below the 3% mark.

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The airline accounted for 2.5% of domestic traffic, transporting 3.86 lakh passengers in May.

The DGCA data also highlighted a clear gap in operational efficiency among carriers.

IndiGo recorded the highest on-time performance (OTP) at 82.8%, reinforcing its reputation for schedule reliability.

Akasa Air ranked second with an OTP of 78.3%, while the Air India Group posted 74.5%. Alliance Air recorded an OTP of 70.5%.

SpiceJet registered the weakest punctuality performance among major domestic airlines, with an OTP of just 26.5%, indicating that fewer than one in three of its flights operated on schedule during the month.

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