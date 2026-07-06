Stock Market News Today LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Falls Below $72
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance traded at24,344.50 against Friday's index close of24,270.85.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance traded at 24,344.50 against Friday's index close of 24,270.85.
Meanwhile, Oil prices extended losses as improving crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz and OPEC+'s decision to raise production targets increased expectations of higher global supply. Brent crude slipped below $72 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $68. Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been normalising after several vessels resumed journeys through the waterway.
Elsewhere, Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as investors awaited minutes from the US Federal Reserve's June policy meeting. South Korea's Kospi rose 1.08%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.25% and Australia's ASX 200 edged 0.08% lower. Investors are tracking lower oil prices, currency moves and the Fed minutes due Wednesday for cues on inflation and interest rates.
Stock Market Live: Aastha Spintex To List Today At Rs 136 Issue Price
- Aastha Spintex will list on the exchanges on July 6. The textile manufacturer had fixed its IPO issue price at Rs 136 per share.
- The company processes raw cotton into cotton bales and different types of cotton yarn.
Stock Market Live: Apollo Micro Systems, Embassy Developments, SEPC Boards To Consider Fundraising
Apollo Micro Systems, Embassy Developments and SEPC will hold board meetings on July 6 to consider fundraising proposals.
Stock Market Live: ICICI Bank, Astral, GK Energy, Adani Enterprises Among Stocks In News
- ICICI Bank signed a letter of undertaking with Prudential Corp. and will apply to IRDAI to reclassify Prudential Corp. under the investor category.
- Astral will undertake an independent review of its scheme of arrangement with Astral Chemie and Al-Aziz Plastics. GK Energy received a Rs 236 crore order for 10,000 solar photovoltaic water pumps.
- Adani Enterprises’ Adani Defence & Aerospace will invest Rs 2,500 crore in South Asia’s largest private-sector missile ecosystem in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh.
Stock Market Live: HDFC Bank, Nykaa, Vedanta, AU SFB Among Q1 Business Updates
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HDFC Bank reported 14.6% growth in deposits to Rs 31.70 lakh crore, while gross advances rose 15.4%. Axis Bank’s gross advances grew 18.8% and deposits rose 18.2%, while Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net advances rose 15% and deposits grew 11.7%.
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Yes Bank’s loans and advances rose 18.4% to Rs 2.9 lakh crore, while deposits grew 14.3% to Rs 3.2 lakh crore. AU Small Finance Bank reported 25.8% growth in gross advances and 23.5% growth in deposits. Karur Vysya Bank’s advances rose 17%, while deposits grew 15%.
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RBL Bank reported 21% growth in gross advances and 11% growth in deposits, while IDBI Bank’s deposits rose 10% and net advances grew 22%. Bandhan Bank’s advances rose 16.4% and deposits grew 6.6%. Central Bank’s advances rose 28.77%, while deposits increased 11.66%.
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Nykaa expects consolidated GMV and NSV growth in the early thirties and revenue growth near the thirties, led by its beauty and fashion verticals. Dabur expects double-digit revenue and profit growth, while Godrej Consumer expects high-teen revenue growth and double-digit EBITDA growth.
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Vedanta’s Zinc India business reported its highest-ever Q1 mined metal production, while Vedanta Aluminium reported its highest-ever aluminium output and value-added products. Vedanta Power sales rose 38% to 5,225 million units, while Vedanta Oil and Gas production fell 17%.
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Sobha reported its highest-ever quarterly sales value, with sales area up 62%. Senco Gold reported 60% revenue growth and 48% retail revenue growth, while AWL Agri Business reported mid-single-digit volume growth and 87% growth in branded exports.
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Metropolis Healthcare said revenue rose 16% year-on-year, driven by patient volumes. L&T Finance reported 36% growth in retail disbursements, while CreditAccess Grameen said GLP rose 16.4% and it reported its highest-ever Q1 disbursements.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Mixed Ahead Of Fed Minutes
- Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as investors awaited minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting.
- South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.08%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.25% and Australia’s ASX 200 edged 0.08% lower.
- Investors also tracked lower oil prices and currency moves for cues on regional markets.
Stock Market Live: Oil Extends Losses As Supply Outlook Improves
- Oil prices extended losses as improving crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz and OPEC ’s decision to raise production targets raised expectations of higher global supply.
- Brent crude fell below $72 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $68. Tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz has been normalising after several vessels resumed transit through the waterway.
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