Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Affected After Landslide, MSRDC Appeals Travellers To Postpone Journeys

Traffic movement on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway has been severely affected due to a landslide and continuous heavy rainfall, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said on Monday.

The MSRDC, in a post on X, said traffic in both directions, Pune to Mumbai and Mumbai to Pune, had been stopped until further notice.

The corporation said the decision was necessitated by the combined impact of a landslide and the incessant rain that has been lashing the ghat stretch connecting the two cities.

The MSRDC requested citizens not to undertake any journey between Pune and Mumbai until further directions are issued.

Those planning to travel were advised to postpone their journey and to keep track of traffic advisories and updates issued by government agencies before setting out, the statement said.

"We request your cooperation in the interest of public safety," the MSRDC said, underlining that the appeal was aimed at preventing commuters from getting stranded on the affected stretch.

The expressway disruption comes amid a spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Mumbai-Pune region that has also hit rail connectivity between the two cities.

The Central Railway reported a landslide in the South East ghat section between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin, on the stretch between Karjat and Lonavala, on account of incessant rain.

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The landslide forced the Central Railway to cancel 16 trains scheduled for Monday, including the Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen, Pune-CSMT Deccan Express and Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express, among others, while eight trains scheduled for Sunday were diverted via alternative routes such as the Daund-Manmad-Igatpuri-Kalyan corridor.

The India Meteorological Department had earlier issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, and gusty winds.

In view of the warning, authorities in these districts had also declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday.

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With both road and rail links between Mumbai and Pune affected, commuters have been urged to avoid non-essential travel along the route until conditions improve and normal services are restored.

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