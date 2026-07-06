Mumbai Rains Turn Deadly: Five Children, Woman Killed In Mankhurd House Collapse

In a tragic incident, six people, including five children, died after a portion of a three-storey chawl collapsed in the Janata Nagar area of Mankhurd, Mumbai, on Sunday night amid heavy rainfall, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's mayor's office, the incident occurred around 8.30 p.m. near a Hanuman temple in Janata Nagar, where two to three ground-plus-three structures in chawl number 5 caved in, trapping residents under the debris.

Per the BMC statement, victims were rushed to the Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi and Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

Doctors said that one woman, three girls and one boy were brought dead to Shatabdi Hospital, while a boy was brought dead to Rajawadi Hospital.

A young man admitted to Rajawadi with injuries was said to be in stable condition and undergoing treatment, the statement said.

Mayor Ritu Tawde visited Shatabdi Hospital after being informed of the incident and consoled the bereaved families, the BMC said.

MLA Abu Asim Azmi and Rukhsana Siddiqui were also present at the hospital, according to the statement.

The National Disaster Response Force, Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, BMC ward staff and 108 ambulance services reached the site soon after the collapse was reported, and undertook rescue efforts to pull residents out from under the debris before shifting them to nearby hospitals.

Local corporator Navnath Ban also visited the site to coordinate the rescue work.

Meanwhile, NDRF Assistant Commandant Sarang Vinayakrao Kurve told IANS, "We received information from the BMC Disaster Management Wing Control Room. In about 35 minutes, we reached the site.Based on the local information received, and as informed by the Fire Brigade team and local agencies as well as local residents, it was reported that 6 people were trapped."

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A local resident, Ishtiaq Ahmed, told IANS he lived opposite the collapsed structure and was present at the time. "In this collapse, five children and one woman have died.It was already somewhat damaged. My demand is that strict action should be taken against those responsible," he said.

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan too rushed to the site and was inspecting the situation as rescue and relief operations continued.

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