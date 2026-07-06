Mumbai - Pune Train Services Hit After Landslides In Bhor Ghat — List Of Cancelled Trains

Train services between Mumbai and Pune were disrupted on Monday after a landslide struck the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala amid incessant heavy rainfall, prompting the Central Railway to cancel and divert several trains.

The Central Railway said the landslide occurred between Thakurvadi (TKW) and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin (MHLC) on the Up Main Line of Mumbai Division, in the stretch between Karjat and Lonavala.

The incidents affected the Up Main Line, while debris also blocked the Middle Line and Up Line, leading to major operational disruptions.

As a result, 16 trains scheduled for Monday were cancelled.

The list of cancelled trains is as follows:

1. CSMT – Pune Indrayani Express (22105)

2. Pune Jn – Solapur Intercity Express (12169)

3. Solapur – Pune Jn Intercity Express (12170)

4. CSMT – Pune Indrayani Express (22106)

5. Pune – CSMT Intercity Express (12127)

6. Pune – CSMT Intercity Express (12128)

7. Pune – CSMT Deccan Express (11007)

8. CSMT – Pune Deccan Express (11008)

9. Pune – CSMT Deccan Queen (12124)

10. CSMT – Pune Deccan Queen (12123)

11. Pune – CSMT Pragati Express (12126)

12. CSMT – Pune Pragati Express (12125)

13. Pune – CSMT Sinhagad Express (11010)

14. CSMT – Pune Sinhagad Express (11009)

15. CSMT – Dhule Express (11015)

16. Dhule – CSMT Express (11012)

ALSO READ: Landslide In Karjat-Lonavala Ghat Section Disrupts Rail Services; Trains Cancelled, Diverted

Eight other trains scheduled for Sunday were diverted via alternative routes.

The list of diverted trains is as follows:

1. Ahmedabad – Kolhapur Express (11049) — via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad-Daund Chord Line-Pune

2. Indore – Daund Express (22944) — via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad-Daund Chord Line-Pune

3. Ahmedabad – Pune Duronto Express (12297) — via Daund-Manmad-Igatpuri-Kalyan

4. Bidar – CSMT Express (22144) — via Daund-Manmad-Igatpuri-Kalyan

5. Hazur Sahib Nanded – Panvel Superfast Express (17614) — via Daund-Manmad-Igatpuri-Kalyan

6. Charlapalli – Indore Humsafar Express (20915) — via Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon-Paldhi-Surat

7. LTT – SMVT Bengaluru Express (16554) — via Lonavala-Pune-Daund Chord Line-Ankai-Bhusaval-Kasara-Igatpuri-Manmad-Kalyan

8. Daund – Gwalior Superfast Express (22193) — via Daund Chord Line-Ankai-Manmad-Igatpuri-Kasara-Kalyan-CSMT

9. Chennai Egmore – CSMT Mail (22158) — via Daund Chord Line-Ankai-Manmad-Igatpuri-Kasara-Kalyan-CSMT

The Central Railway advised passengers to check updated train status before travelling, as restoration work on the affected stretch continues amid the ongoing heavy rainfall in the region.

ALSO READ: School Holiday Today: Are Schools Closed In Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Navi Mumbai Amid Heavy Rains?

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the situation arising out of heavy landslides and boulders falling onto the railway tracks in the Mumbai-Pune ghat section.

"The team is fully geared up for restoration. Heavy rainfall is expected today also. Have asked both Western and Central Railway officers to work as one team to ensure early restoration of all train services."

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.