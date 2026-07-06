School Holiday Today: Are Schools Closed In Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Navi Mumbai Amid Heavy Rains?

Schools and colleges across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar were declared holiday on Monday after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

IMD has also predicted extremely heavy rain at isolated places, and gusty winds over the region.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that all government, municipal and private schools and colleges in Mumbai would remain closed on Monday for the safety of students, and appealed to citizens to avoid venturing out unless necessary.

In Thane district, an order issued by Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority Dr Shrikrishna Panchal declared a holiday on Monday for all anganwadis, balwadis and government and non-government primary and secondary schools.

The order cited IMD's forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall and an IMD National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin issued on Sunday, and noted that continuous heavy rain over the previous two days had raised the possibility of waterlogging in urban and rural areas and flood-like conditions along rivers and creeks.

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The Thane administration directed tehsildars, taluka disaster management officers and municipal bodies to assess local conditions and said the order was to be implemented immediately.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation also confirmed on its X handle that schools and colleges would remain shut in Navi Mumbai on Monday, citing the district administration's order.

A subsequent order from the Thane Collectorate extended the holiday to all senior secondary schools as well, including government and private junior colleges, in view of the heavy rainfall warning.

The District Information Office in Palghar said all schools and colleges of all mediums in Palghar district were declared a holiday on Monday, citing similar weather warnings and referencing the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and earlier circulars from the education department.

IMD's regional office in Mumbai had warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, prompting the orange alert and the coordinated closure of educational institutions across the four districts.

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