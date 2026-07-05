BMC On Overdrive After Tree Crashes Onto Bandra Police Station Amid Monsoon Fury In Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) swung into action after a large tree came crashing down on a police station in Mumbai's Bandra area, as relentless monsoon showers continued to wreak havoc across the city.

Civic teams were rushed to the spot to remove the fallen tree and clear the debris, restoring access and ensuring public safety.

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While the impact caused damage to a portion of the police station premises, there were no immediate reports of any major injuries.

The incident comes against the backdrop of an intense monsoon spell that has battered India's financial capital over the past several days.

At least three people have lost their lives in separate tree-fall incidents across Mumbai over the past five days. On July 1, an 11-year-old boy was crushed to death after a tree collapsed on him.

Two days later, on July 3, the son of a former deputy mayor was killed in another tree-fall incident. On Sunday, another man lost his life after a tree fell on him in Mumbai's Kurla area.

The three fatalities in quick succession have sparked public outrage, with many residents blaming the incidents on civic failure.

Authorities said emergency response teams, including BMC officials, firefighters and local police personnel, coordinated efforts to cut and remove the uprooted tree.

The civic body has intensified its monsoon response, deploying dedicated teams across vulnerable locations to tackle emergencies triggered by heavy rain and gusty winds.

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Officials have also appealed to residents to remain indoors during periods of intense weather and report hazardous incidents through the city's emergency helplines.

The BMC undertakes pre-monsoon tree pruning and maintenance drives each year, but prolonged spells of heavy rain continue to pose challenges to civic infrastructure.

With the India Meteorological Department forecasting more rain over the coming days, civic authorities remain on high alert, keeping disaster response teams and emergency machinery on standby to minimise disruptions and ensure public safety.

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