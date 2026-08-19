Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex Falls 300 Points, Nifty Below 24,100; SEBI Approves NSE IPO

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day. The Indian stock market remained under pressure on Wednesday, with the Nifty 50 benchmark falling for the seventh straight session on rising crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 166.19 points to 77,070.93 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 59 points to 24,096.75. From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major laggards. HCL Tech, Infosys, Eternal, Sun Pharma and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the winners.

Most Asian tech stocks slumped after bond yields in the US and elsewhere scored fresh milestones in the previous session. The 30-year Treasury yield hit a new 19-year high on Tuesday, while Japan's 10-year bond yield reached its highest level in three decades. On Wednesday, global bond yields again hovered near their highest for decades, as fears over swelling sovereign debt pushed borrowing costs higher and rattled stock markets worldwide. The risk-averse mood has lent a little support to forex.

"Fears of rising inflation are pushing bond yields higher. The US 30-year yields are at their highest levels since 2007. This is not a favourable setting for the equity market. Bond yields are rising in Japan and Germany, too. Yet, the Indian market has not corrected sharply since the fundamentals are strong and getting stronger,'' said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

''The prospects for GDP growth and earnings growth for FY 27 are improving, and this along with abundant domestic liquidity is keeping the market resilient. Long-term investors can use the ongoing weakness in the market to accumulate quality growth stocks. Even though the valuations are higher, the market momentum is in mid- and small-caps,'' added Dr. VK Vijayakumar.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026.