Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex Falls 300 Points, Nifty Below 24,100; SEBI Approves NSE IPO
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: The Indian stock market remained under pressure on Wednesday, with the Nifty 50 benchmark falling for the seventh straight session on rising crude oil prices and multi-year high global bond yields.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day. The Indian stock market remained under pressure on Wednesday, with the Nifty 50 benchmark falling for the seventh straight session on rising crude oil prices.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 166.19 points to 77,070.93 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 59 points to 24,096.75. From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major laggards. HCL Tech, Infosys, Eternal, Sun Pharma and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the winners.
Most Asian tech stocks slumped after bond yields in the US and elsewhere scored fresh milestones in the previous session. The 30-year Treasury yield hit a new 19-year high on Tuesday, while Japan's 10-year bond yield reached its highest level in three decades. On Wednesday, global bond yields again hovered near their highest for decades, as fears over swelling sovereign debt pushed borrowing costs higher and rattled stock markets worldwide. The risk-averse mood has lent a little support to forex.
"Fears of rising inflation are pushing bond yields higher. The US 30-year yields are at their highest levels since 2007. This is not a favourable setting for the equity market. Bond yields are rising in Japan and Germany, too. Yet, the Indian market has not corrected sharply since the fundamentals are strong and getting stronger,'' said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.
''The prospects for GDP growth and earnings growth for FY 27 are improving, and this along with abundant domestic liquidity is keeping the market resilient. Long-term investors can use the ongoing weakness in the market to accumulate quality growth stocks. Even though the valuations are higher, the market momentum is in mid- and small-caps,'' added Dr. VK Vijayakumar.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: SEBI Approves NSE IPO — NDTV Profit Newsbreak Confirmed
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: NDTV Profit Newsbreak Confirmed
''I thank SEBI Chairman for giving go-ahead for our IPO,'' said NSE Chairman Ashish Kumar Chauhan on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
NDTV Profit had reported on July 30 that National Stock Exchange is expecting to get listed on the BSE by September 2026. Sources told NDTV Profit that SEBI is likely to greenlight the DRHP by Mid-August. The final issue size, valuation and listing timeline remain subject to market conditions and investor feedback received during the roadshows.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Midcap IT stocks jump
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Coforge, Persistent Systems Lead Gains As CLSA Favours Them Over TCS, Infosys
-Midcap IT stocks Coforge and Persistent Systems led gains among major tech stocks after CLSA favoured select mid-tier companies while turning cautious on large IT names. Persistent Systems rose 2.47%, while Coforge gained 2.18%.
-The gains came after CLSA retained a High Conviction Outperform rating on both stocks, citing their stronger positioning to benefit from major technology shifts. HCL Tech gained 1.54%, while Oracle Financial Services Software advanced 1.34%.
-Infosys rose 1.09%, and Wipro gained 0.66%. Mphasis and Tech Mahindra were up 0.41% and 0.23%, respectively. CLSA has downgraded TCS, Infosys and Tech Mahindra to Hold from Outperform, while cutting Wipro and Mphasis to Underperform.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Sectoral Trends
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sector trends on Nifty 50
-The sectoral market showed a mixed trend, with defensive and technology-linked segments providing support while banking and financial stocks faced pressure in early trade.
-Consumer, metal, realty and chemical stocks remained weak, reflecting cautious sentiment across several cyclical pockets.
-Auto, pharma, healthcare and media outperformed, while cement and financial services lagged. Overall, market breadth remained slightly negative amid selective sector rotation.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Big Indian Market Reshuffle
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Bernstein Bets Big On Adani Ports, Eternal, Paytm; Dumps Avenue Supermarts - Check New Targets, Upside
-Bernstein has added Adani Ports, Eternal, and Paytm to its India model portfolio, while DMart or Avenue Supermarts is dropped, as the global brokerage repositions around stocks with visible near-term catalysts. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone re-enters the portfolio at an entry price of Rs 1,677.1, with Bernstein setting a target price of Rs 1,973.
-Eternal is added at an entry price of Rs 317.1, with a target price of Rs 350. Paytm parent One97 Communications has been added at an entry price of Rs 1,559.4, with Bernstein setting a target of Rs 2,200. Bernstein removed Avenue Supermarts from the portfolio following its recent outperformance and citing growing risks to urban consumption growth from quick commerce.
READ MORE: Big India Reshuffle: Bernstein Bets Big On Adani Ports, Eternal, Paytm; Dumps Avenue Supermarts - Check New Targets, Upside
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Blockbuster listings today
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Behari Lal Engineering, Shiprocket List At Premium
-Behari Lal Makes Bumper Market Debut; Shares List At 63% Premium: Behari Lal Engineering Ltd.'s shares listed at Rs 465 on the NSE, a bumper 63.16% gain to the upper band of issue price of Rs 285. The stock opened at Rs 458 on the BSE, up 60% from the upper price brand of the issue price.
-Shiprocket Shares List With 35% Premium At Rs 131 Apiece On NSE: Shiprocket shares made a strong debut in the Indian stock market, led by strong demand for its public issue. Shiprocket shares were listed at Rs 131 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 35.05% to the issue price of Rs 97 per share. On BSE, Shiprocket shares got listed at 33.51% premium at Rs 129.50 apiece.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Milky Mist hits upper circuit
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Milky Mist extends rally after stellar debut
-Shares of packaged food company Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd. with the stock hitting upper circuit at Rs 199.65 apiece after a day after listing. The stock opened 4.68% higher at Rs 190 and extended gains to hit Rs 199.65. This compares to a 0.26% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
-Milky Mist was listed on BSE and NSE on Aug. 18. The stock settled at Rs 181.50, a premium of 29.64% at the NSE in the previous session. The stock started trade at Rs 165, up 17.85% from the issue price on both the BSE and NSE. The mainboard issue is the largest IPO by an Indian dairy company.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Early Market Trend
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: D-Street subdued on high bond yields, crude oil
-Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 fell on Wednesday, with high crude oil prices and rising global bond yields weighing on appetite for risk assets globally. The Nifty 50 slid 0.35% to 24,070.65 and the BSE Sensex lost 0.32% to 76,991.33 in the morning session. The Nifty 50-stock index had dropped in the last six sessions, losing 1.7%.
-Thirteen of the 16 major sectors logged losses. The broader small-caps and mid-caps dipped 0.5% each. From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major laggards. HCLTech, Infosys, Eternal, Sun Pharma and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the winners.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Q1 earnings beat estimates
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty50 Q1 EPS Beats Estimates; FY27 Target Fixed
-Nifty 50 has cleared the first earnings hurdle of FY27 with considerably more ease than expected. But the bigger test now lies ahead. Nifty 50 earnings per share grew 12.9% year-on-year (YoY) in the June quarter, far ahead of JM Financial's 4.5% estimate
-The brokerage says the index needs to deliver 16.7% EPS growth over the remaining nine months of FY27 to meet its full-year forecast. In their latest India strategy note, JM Financial analysts said the Q1 earnings season was stronger than anticipated, particularly among large caps.
READ MORE: Nifty 50 Q1 EPS Beats Estimates; Can The 16.7% FY27 Growth Ask Be Met?
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: CLSA downgrades Indian IT stocks
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: TCS, Infosys, Wipro face CLSA downgrade
-Brokerage firm CLSA has downgraded TCS, Infosys and Tech Mahindra to Hold from Outperform, citing limited upside after the rerating and a longer gestation period for benefits from AI.
-CLSA downgraded Wipro to Underperform from Hold and cut its target price to Rs 152 from Rs 157. Mphasis was also downgraded to Underperform from Hold, with a target price of Rs 2,113.
-CLSA downgraded Infosys to Hold from Outperform, although it raised target price to Rs 1,147 from Rs 1,109. TCS was also cut to Hold from Outperform, with the target raised to Rs 2,326 from Rs 2,165. Tech Mahindra was downgraded to Hold, with a target of Rs 1,634.
-Persistent Systems remains a High Conviction Outperform, with CLSA raising its target price to Rs 6,246 from Rs 6,166. Coforge also retains a High Conviction Outperform rating with a target price of Rs 2,170.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty opens on muted note
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Opening Bell
-Indian benchmark indices opens lower on Wednesday, with the Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty and BSE 500 trading in negative territory.
-Sensex Falls 100 Points to trade near 77,130 at opening, Nifty 50 stays Below 24,150; Bajaj Twins, M&M Top Drags
Indian benchmark indices opens lower on Wednesday, with the Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty and BSE 500 trading in negative territory.#NDTVProfitMarketshttps://t.co/UwZkKnWoi8 pic.twitter.com/wvigL4buxh— NDTV Profit News (@NDTVProfit) August 19, 2026
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: US dollar trend ahead of D-Street opening
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: The US dollar remained near multi-month lows against major currencies on Wednesday as Treasury yields eased from recent highs. Investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting for fresh clues on the outlook for interest rates. The Indian Rupee rises one paisa to 95.73 against the US dollar in early trade.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: BofA survey reveals global asset allocation trends
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Fund Managers Go Bullish As Cash Falls To 3.5%, Global Equity Allocations Hit 2021 High
-The August BofA Global Fund Manager Survey is the third-most bullish reading of investor sentiment since 2022, with cash levels falling to an “uber-low” 3.5% from 3.6% and global equity allocation surging to its highest level since November 2021, at a net 56% overweight.
-The survey shows strong conviction around a no-landing scenario for the economy, no US Federal Reserve rate hike, no cut in AI capital expenditure and no Democratic midterm sweep. BofA investment strategists said positioning continues to suggest that investors should retreat or rotate within risk assets rather than reload.
READ MORE: BofA Survey: Fund Managers Go Bullish As Cash Falls To 3.5%, Global Equity Allocations Hit 2021 High
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Crude oil extends four-day rally
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Crude oil heats up
-Global crude oil prices rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, Aug. 19 after the US-Iran geopolitical conflict showed little sign of moving towards a resolution, keeping uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of the world energy market.
-Brent crude traded above $91, after rising 4.5% over the previous three sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was near $85. US President Donald Trump that there were no talks underway with Tehran, reducing hopes of a near-term breakthrough after almost six months of conflict.
READ MORE: Oil Gains For Fourth Day: Brent Crude Above $91 As US-Iran Stalemate Keeps Hormuz In Focus
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Gold edges higher ahead of US Fed minutes
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Yellow metal price check
-Gold prices ticked up in early Asian trading on Wednesday as easing US Treasury yields supported demand for the precious metal. Investors remained cautious ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes for clues on the outlook for interest rates.
-Spot gold was up 0.2% at $4,342.33 per ounce, after falling nearly 2% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, US gold futures for December delivery edged 0.6% lower to $4,396.30. US yields backed off earlier highs, switching directions amid a global bond selloff that saw long-term borrowing costs in major economies edge toward their highest levels in decades.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: F&O Snapshot
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: What are the top F&O cues for Aug. 19 after expiry day movements? NDTV Profit explains
Here's @Sharad9Dubey with F&O snapshot for August 19. pic.twitter.com/TZ3UWBh93v— NDTV Profit News (@NDTVProfit) August 19, 2026
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: US tech giants crash on high bond yields
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Global tech, semicon selloff
-Technology and semiconductor stocks declined across US and Asian markets amid a spike in bond yields, which hit multi-year highs, as elevated crude oil prices stoked inflation concerns against the backdrop of the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East.
-Nvidia stock price declined 2.34%, AMD shares slipped 4.27%, Intel shares plunged 6.58%, Micron Technology share price cracked 7.02%, Broadcom stock price shed 3.21%, Meta Platforms stock dropped 3.58%, while Microsoft shares fell 0.35%.
READ MORE: Nvidia, AMD, SK Hynix, Samsung Shares Crash Amid Tech Stocks Selloff On Rising Bond Yields, Surging Crude Oil Prices
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Five Key Factors That May Drive Sensex, Nifty 50
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Here are five key factors that may drive the Indian stock market today:
- Asian stock market
- Wall Street
- US Treasury Yields
- US-Iran War
- Crude Oil Prices
READ MORE: Gift Nifty To US Treasury Yields - Five Key Factors That May Drive Sensex, Nifty 50 on August 19
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Global bond yields score fresh milestones
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Bond yields at multi-year high
Global tech stocks dropped as bond yields in the US and elsewhere scored fresh milestones. The 30-year Treasury yield hit a new 19-year high on Tuesday, while Japan's 10-year bond yield reached its highest level in three decades. German 30-year bund yields hit their highest point since 2011, while rates on France's 30-year bond hit the highest since 2008.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Asian stock market check
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Asian Markets Today | Aug. 19
-Asia-Pacific markets opened lower on Wednesday, with South Korea's Kospi benchmark index leading declines.
-The Kospi dropped 5.89% at open, while the tech-heavy small-cap Kosdaq index was 3.62% lower, leading to a temporary halt in trading.
-Kospi heavyweights Samsung and SK Hynix were down over 7% and over 5%, respectively. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell over 3% after opening while the Topix declined 1.01%.
-In Japan, SoftBank Group dropped 5.44%, while chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron was 3.85% lower. Advantest lost 3.93%, and Japanese memory chipmaker Kioxia declined 9.13%.
-In South Korea, SK Hynix fell 8.66%, while Samsung Electronics slipped 7.08%. Seoul Semiconductor declined 4.33%.
READ MORE: Asian Markets Today: South Korea's Kospi Tanks 6%, Japan's Nikkei Down 3% On Tech Selloff Over Global Bonds
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Gift Nifty indicates gap down opening
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Most Asian tech stocks slumped after bond yields in the US and elsewhere scored fresh milestones in the previous session. The 30-year Treasury yield hit a new 19-year high on Tuesday, while Japan's 10-year bond yield reached its highest level in three decades. The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a cautious start for the domestic equity benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading near 24,206 levels, a discount of nearly 24 points from Nifty futures' previous close.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day. The Indian stock market is expected to open on a muted note on Wednesday, following the tech selloff in global markets, over a spike in global bond yields.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026.
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