NSE IPO: Exchange Receives NOC From SEBI To List On Dalal Street, Approval Soon

The initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has received a no objection certificate from market regulator SEBI.

Speaking at FICCI's Annual Capital Markets Conference 2026, NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said, “I thank SEBI Chairman for giving go-ahead for our IPO.” However, the chairman was reffering to the no objection certificate or NOC that the exchange received earlier in the year at an event.

NDTV Profit had reported on July 30 that the National Stock Exchange is expecting to get listed on the BSE by September 2026.

NDTV Profit has learnt that SEBI is likely to approve the NSE IPO DRHP soon. However, the final issue size, valuation and listing timeline remain subject to market conditions and investor feedback received during the roadshows.

ALSO READ: Shiprocket Shares List With 35% Premium At Rs 131 Apiece On NSE

NSE, the operator of the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume, had filed its draft papers for the IPO with the market regulator on June 17 this year.

According to Street estimates, NSE IPO could be worth over Rs 30,000 crore — making it the biggest IPO in the Indian stock market so far, and surpassing Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870 crore offer.

NSE is seeking a valuation of as much as Rs 5.26 lakh crore ($55 billion) through the IPO, Bloomberg had reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.

As per the DRHP, NSE IPO will consist entirely of an offer for sale (OFS), with existing shareholders planning to sell as many as 14.89 crore equity shares, representing nearly 6% of NSE's paid-up equity capital.

NSE has appointed 20 banks to work on the IPO, including Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., JM Financial Ltd., Morgan Stanley, HSBC Holdings Plc and Citigroup Inc.

ALSO READ: Milky Mist Share Price Hits 10% Upper Circuit After Strong Listing. Should Investors Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.