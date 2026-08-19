Shiprocket Shares List With 35% Premium At Rs 131 Apiece On NSE

Shiprocket shares made a strong debut in the Indian stock market on Wednesday, led by strong demand for its public issue. Shiprocket IPO listing date was today, 19 August 2026.

Shiprocket shares were listed at Rs 131 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 35.05% to the issue price of Rs 97 per share.

On BSE, Shiprocket shares got listed at 33.51% premium at Rs 129.50 apiece.

Shiprocket IPO listing was in-line with the Street estimates as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP) ahead of the debut. Shiprocket IPO GMP today signalled a listing at 36% premium.

ALSO READ: 542% Jump On Day One! Robot Craze Sends This Chinese Stock Soaring. Here's Why

Shiprocket IPO Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of the e-commerce shipping and logistics automation platform, Shiprocket Ltd, was open from August 12 to August 14. The Gurugram-based company is backed by Temasek, Tribe Capital, Eternal and Bertelsmann.

Shiprocket IPO listing date is August 19, and the shares have been listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised Rs 1,617.48 crore from the public issue, at the upper-end of the IPO price band of Rs 92 to Rs 97 per share. The IPO comprised a combination of fresh issue of 9.13 crore equity shares worth Rs 885.50 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 7.55 crore shares aggregating to Rs 731.98 crore.

Shiprocket IPO was subscribed by a stellar 99.38 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 46.42 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 88.99 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 122.80 times subscription.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Shiprocket IPO registrar.

ALSO READ: Catch Stock Market Live Updates Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.