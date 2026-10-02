OTT Releases This Weekend: Pooja Meri Jaan, Kill Jackie & More - Here’s What To Watch

A fresh lineup of movies, documentaries and series is arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play and Apple TV+ this weekend. Here's a quick look at the new OTT releases to add to your watchlist.

Pooja Meri Jaan (ZEE5)

The story follows Pooja (Mrunal Thakur) whose life changes forever for turning down her friend Aniket (Vikram Singh Chauhan)'s advances. After Aniket's death, Pooja is blamed for it and lawyer Sana (Huma Qureshi) takes the case to defend her. The movie shows social issues like obsession, rejection, harassment and the pressure that women face in society.

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Streaming from October 2

Doing Life (Netflix)

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, this gritty drama follows Anika (Naomi Baker), a single mother and former prison officer who is trying to keep her family together. She starts writing to Carousel (Jay Reeves), an inmate serving a prison sentence, and their letters lead to an unexpected bond filled with love, hope and second chances.

Streaming from October 2

Schumacher '94 – The Birth of a Legend (Netflix)

This documentary takes us through Michael Schumacher's historic 1994 F1 season. It shows the wins that changed the sport and his historic first World Championship. The documentary also shows the scandals that rattled the sport and some of the tragic accidents that occurred that year.

Streaming from October 2

Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend (Lionsgate Play)

Set in the 1950's Hong Kong, this movie follows Ip Man (Dennis To) as a former policeman who opens a Kung Fu school to teach the ways of the discipline to the youth. When a Western boxing gym threatens local kung fu traditions and frames him for murder, Ip Man steps in to protect the martial arts community and seek justice.

Streaming from October 2

Kill Jackie (Prime Video)

This eight-episode revenge thriller follows Jackie Price (Catherine Zeta-Jones), a former international drug smuggler who has lived a quiet life for two decades as a fine art dealer. Her peaceful life changes when seven top assassins are hired to kill her. Jackie starts tracking them down one by one while discovering hidden truths about her past. The series is based on Nick Harkaway's novel *The Price You Pay*.

Streaming from October 2

The Last First: Winter K2 (Apple TV+)

The documentary The Last First: Winter K2, directed by Amir Bar-Lev, follows the 2020–2021 race to climb K2 in winter for the first time. It features climbers including John Snorri, Ali Sadpara, Sajid Sadpara and Nirmal Purja, while highlighting the risks, competition and challenges of the historic climb.

Streaming from October 2

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Tracker Season 4 (JioHotstar)

The action-drama follows Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) as he takes on new cases while travelling in his RV. The season focuses on new investigations while also exploring Mel Day's past and her mother's unsolved murder. As Colter helps uncover the truth, Russell Shaw returns to assist with the case.

Streaming from October 4

Marshals Season 2 (JioHotstar)

The Yellowstone spin-off follows Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as he leads a U.S. Marshals team dealing with new threats in Montana. The season centers around the fight for East Camp, while Kayce deals with the loss of his wife. Meanwhile, Pete “Cal” Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) faces major health issues and personal struggles, and a new prosecutor adds more pressure on the team.

Streaming from October 4

Aoashi Season 2 (Netflix)

The Japanese anime, directed by Kazuki Yokoyama, follows Ashito Aoi as he continues his football journey with Tokyo City Esperion's A-team. As he switches to being a defender, Ashito works on improving his skills and using his special ability to read the field while facing tougher opponents.

Streaming from October 4

Blue Box Season 2 (Netflix)

The Japanese romantic sports anime follows Taiki, a badminton player whose bond with basketball star Chinatsu grows during the winter tournament. The season also introduces Yumeka Goto, Chinatsu's former teammate, adding a new turn to their story.

Streaming from October 4

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