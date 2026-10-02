Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule: Full Fixture List, Opponents, Dates And Venues Revealed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule for the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup. The tournament will get underway on October 2 with a three-team Super Series in Windhoek, which will determine the final side to qualify for the group stage. The remaining 12 teams will then be divided into two groups of six for the opening phase of the competition.
India, who are the last Cricket World Cup's finalists will open their campaign in the men's ICC World Cup 2027 against defending champions Australia at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on October 7. To win the most coveted prize in the Cricket Universe, a team will have to play 11 games before reaching the final, which will be the 12th game.
Here are all the details you need to know about ICC World Cup 2027
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Cricket World Cup 2027 Dates
The 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup is scheduled to take place from October 2 to November 21, 2027
Cricket World Cup 2027 Teams
Of the 14 teams competing in the tournament, South Africa and Zimbabwe secured automatic qualification as hosts, while the remaining eight direct berths were awarded to the top-ranked sides in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings as of the September 30, 2026 cut-off.
The final four places will be determined through the Cricket World Cup Qualifier. The table-topper will advance directly to the Group Stage, while the next three teams will battle for another Group Stage berth through the Super Series.
Following the Group Stage, the top three teams from each group will progress to the Super 7 phase. The seventh and final spot will go to the better-ranked fourth-placed team across the two groups.
Group A
- India
- Australia
- Pakistan
- Afghanistan
- Zimbabwe
- Qualifier A
Group B
- New Zealand
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- England
- Bangladesh
- Qualifier B
Cricket World Cup 2027 Fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Stage
|Venue
|October 2
|QF1 vs QF3
|Super Series
|Windhoek
|October 4
|QF1 vs QF2
|Super Series
|Windhoek
|October 6
|QF2 vs QF3
|Super Series
|Windhoek
|October 7
|India vs Australia
|Group A
|Cape Town
|October 8
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|Group A
|Tshwane
|October 8
|England vs Bangladesh
|Group B
|Windhoek
|October 9
|Zimbabwe vs Qualifier A
|Group A
|Bulawayo
|October 9
|South Africa vs New Zealand
|Group B
|Cape Town
|October 10
|India vs Pakistan
|Group A
|Johannesburg
|October 10
|Sri Lanka vs Qualifier B
|Group B
|Windhoek
|October 11
|Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan
|Group A
|Bulawayo
|October 12
|Australia vs Qualifier A
|Group A
|Paarl
|October 12
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Group B
|KuGompo City
|October 13
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Group B
|Windhoek
|October 13
|South Africa vs Qualifier B
|Group B
|Paarl
|October 14
|India vs Afghanistan
|Group A
|Tshwane
|October 15
|Pakistan vs Qualifier A
|Group A
|Bloemfontein
|October 15
|Zimbabwe vs Australia
|Group A
|Harare
|October 16
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Group B
|Durban
|October 16
|South Africa vs England
|Group B
|Gqeberha
|October 17
|India vs Qualifier A
|Group A
|Bloemfontein
|October 17
|New Zealand vs Qualifier B
|Group B
|Harare
|October 18
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|Group A
|KuGompo City
|October 19
|Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
|Group A
|Harare
|October 19
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Group B
|Durban
|October 20
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Group B
|Johannesburg
|October 20
|England vs Qualifier B
|Group B
|Harare
|October 21
|Afghanistan vs Qualifier A
|Group A
|KuGompo City
|October 22
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Group A
|Paarl
|October 22
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Group B
|Johannesburg
|October 23
|England vs New Zealand
|Group B
|Gqeberha
|October 23
|Bangladesh vs Qualifier B
|Group B
|Tshwane
|October 24
|Zimbabwe vs India
|Group A
|Victoria Falls
|October 25
|A2 vs B3
|Super 7
|Johannesburg
|October 26
|B1 vs A3
|Super 7
|Gqeberha
|October 27
|B2 vs AB4
|Super 7
|Tshwane
|October 28
|A1 vs A2
|Super 7
|Victoria Falls
|October 29
|B1 vs B3
|Super 7
|KuGompo City
|October 30
|A3 vs AB4
|Super 7
|Victoria Falls
|October 31
|B2 vs A1
|Super 7
|Johannesburg
|November 1
|A2 vs B1
|Super 7
|Victoria Falls
|November 2
|B3 vs AB4
|Super 7
|Cape Town
|November 3
|B2 vs A3
|Super 7
|Durban
|November 4
|A1 vs B1
|Super 7
|Paarl
|November 5
|A2 vs AB4
|Super 7
|Durban
|November 6
|B2 vs B3
|Super 7
|Bloemfontein
|November 7
|A1 vs A3
|Super 7
|Cape Town
|November 8
|B1 vs AB4
|Super 7
|Durban
|November 9
|B2 vs A2
|Super 7
|Gqeberha
|November 10
|A3 vs B3
|Super 7
|Bloemfontein
|November 11
|A1 vs AB4
|Super 7
|Gqeberha
|November 12
|B2 vs B1
|Super 7
|Cape Town
|November 13
|A2 vs A3
|Super 7
|Bloemfontein
|November 14
|A1 vs B3
|Super 7
|Durban
|November 17
|Semi-final 1
|Semi-finals
|Cape Town
|November 18
|Semi-final 2
|Semi-finals
|Tshwane
|November 21
|Final
|Final
|Johannesburg
Cricket World Cup 2027 India's Fixtures
Here are India's Group A fixtures at the 2027 World Cup:
India vs Australia - October 7 - Cape Town
India vs Pakistan - October 10 - Johannesburg
India vs Afghanistan - October 14 - Tshwane
India vs Qualifier A - October 17 - Bloemfontein
India vs Zimbabwe - October 24 - Victoria Falls
Cricket World Cup 2027 Venues
A total of 12 venues will play host to the tournament. The Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek plays host to the three Super Series matches and three group games, with three venues in Zimbabwe and eight in South Africa.
The Mosi-oa-Tunya Stadium in Victoria Falls joins Harare and Bulawayo, while in South Africa, matches will be held in Cape Town, Paarl, Johannesburg, Tshwane (Centurion), Bloemfontein, Durban, KuGompo City and Gqeberha.
Cricket World Cup 2027 Finals Date And Venue
The Cricket World Cup 2027 Final will take place on November 21 in Johannesburg, with a reserve day on November 22 if necessary.
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