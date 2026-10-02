Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule: Full Fixture List, Opponents, Dates And Venues Revealed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule for the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup. The tournament will get underway on October 2 with a three-team Super Series in Windhoek, which will determine the final side to qualify for the group stage. The remaining 12 teams will then be divided into two groups of six for the opening phase of the competition.

India, who are the last Cricket World Cup's finalists will open their campaign in the men's ICC World Cup 2027 against defending champions Australia at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on October 7. To win the most coveted prize in the Cricket Universe, a team will have to play 11 games before reaching the final, which will be the 12th game.

Here are all the details you need to know about ICC World Cup 2027

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Cricket World Cup 2027 Dates

The 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup is scheduled to take place from October 2 to November 21, 2027

Cricket World Cup 2027 Teams

Of the 14 teams competing in the tournament, South Africa and Zimbabwe secured automatic qualification as hosts, while the remaining eight direct berths were awarded to the top-ranked sides in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings as of the September 30, 2026 cut-off.

The final four places will be determined through the Cricket World Cup Qualifier. The table-topper will advance directly to the Group Stage, while the next three teams will battle for another Group Stage berth through the Super Series.

Following the Group Stage, the top three teams from each group will progress to the Super 7 phase. The seventh and final spot will go to the better-ranked fourth-placed team across the two groups.

Group A

India

Australia

Pakistan

Afghanistan

Zimbabwe

Qualifier A

Group B

New Zealand

South Africa

Sri Lanka

England

Bangladesh

Qualifier B

Cricket World Cup 2027 Fixtures

Date Match Stage Venue October 2 QF1 vs QF3 Super Series Windhoek October 4 QF1 vs QF2 Super Series Windhoek October 6 QF2 vs QF3 Super Series Windhoek October 7 India vs Australia Group A Cape Town October 8 Pakistan vs Afghanistan Group A Tshwane October 8 England vs Bangladesh Group B Windhoek October 9 Zimbabwe vs Qualifier A Group A Bulawayo October 9 South Africa vs New Zealand Group B Cape Town October 10 India vs Pakistan Group A Johannesburg October 10 Sri Lanka vs Qualifier B Group B Windhoek October 11 Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Group A Bulawayo October 12 Australia vs Qualifier A Group A Paarl October 12 New Zealand vs Bangladesh Group B KuGompo City October 13 England vs Sri Lanka Group B Windhoek October 13 South Africa vs Qualifier B Group B Paarl October 14 India vs Afghanistan Group A Tshwane October 15 Pakistan vs Qualifier A Group A Bloemfontein October 15 Zimbabwe vs Australia Group A Harare October 16 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group B Durban October 16 South Africa vs England Group B Gqeberha October 17 India vs Qualifier A Group A Bloemfontein October 17 New Zealand vs Qualifier B Group B Harare October 18 Australia vs Afghanistan Group A KuGompo City October 19 Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Group A Harare October 19 South Africa vs Bangladesh Group B Durban October 20 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Group B Johannesburg October 20 England vs Qualifier B Group B Harare October 21 Afghanistan vs Qualifier A Group A KuGompo City October 22 Australia vs Pakistan Group A Paarl October 22 South Africa vs Sri Lanka Group B Johannesburg October 23 England vs New Zealand Group B Gqeberha October 23 Bangladesh vs Qualifier B Group B Tshwane October 24 Zimbabwe vs India Group A Victoria Falls October 25 A2 vs B3 Super 7 Johannesburg October 26 B1 vs A3 Super 7 Gqeberha October 27 B2 vs AB4 Super 7 Tshwane October 28 A1 vs A2 Super 7 Victoria Falls October 29 B1 vs B3 Super 7 KuGompo City October 30 A3 vs AB4 Super 7 Victoria Falls October 31 B2 vs A1 Super 7 Johannesburg November 1 A2 vs B1 Super 7 Victoria Falls November 2 B3 vs AB4 Super 7 Cape Town November 3 B2 vs A3 Super 7 Durban November 4 A1 vs B1 Super 7 Paarl November 5 A2 vs AB4 Super 7 Durban November 6 B2 vs B3 Super 7 Bloemfontein November 7 A1 vs A3 Super 7 Cape Town November 8 B1 vs AB4 Super 7 Durban November 9 B2 vs A2 Super 7 Gqeberha November 10 A3 vs B3 Super 7 Bloemfontein November 11 A1 vs AB4 Super 7 Gqeberha November 12 B2 vs B1 Super 7 Cape Town November 13 A2 vs A3 Super 7 Bloemfontein November 14 A1 vs B3 Super 7 Durban November 17 Semi-final 1 Semi-finals Cape Town November 18 Semi-final 2 Semi-finals Tshwane November 21 Final Final Johannesburg

Cricket World Cup 2027 India's Fixtures

Here are India's Group A fixtures at the 2027 World Cup:

India vs Australia - October 7 - Cape Town

India vs Pakistan - October 10 - Johannesburg

India vs Afghanistan - October 14 - Tshwane

India vs Qualifier A - October 17 - Bloemfontein

India vs Zimbabwe - October 24 - Victoria Falls

Cricket World Cup 2027 Venues

A total of 12 venues will play host to the tournament. The Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek plays host to the three Super Series matches and three group games, with three venues in Zimbabwe and eight in South Africa.

The Mosi-oa-Tunya Stadium in Victoria Falls joins Harare and Bulawayo, while in South Africa, matches will be held in Cape Town, Paarl, Johannesburg, Tshwane (Centurion), Bloemfontein, Durban, KuGompo City and Gqeberha.

Cricket World Cup 2027 Finals Date And Venue

The Cricket World Cup 2027 Final will take place on November 21 in Johannesburg, with a reserve day on November 22 if necessary.

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