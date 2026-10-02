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Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule: Full Fixture List, Opponents, Dates And Venues Revealed

The ICC announced the 2027 Mens Cricket World Cup schedule starting October 2 in Windhoek with a Super Series to finalise qualification for the group stage.

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Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule: Full Fixture List, Opponents, Dates And Venues Revealed
Indian Cricket Team
Photo: BCCI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule for the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup. The tournament will get underway on October 2 with a three-team Super Series in Windhoek, which will determine the final side to qualify for the group stage. The remaining 12 teams will then be divided into two groups of six for the opening phase of the competition.

India, who are the last Cricket World Cup's finalists will open their campaign in the men's ICC World Cup 2027 against defending champions Australia at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on October 7. To win the most coveted prize in the Cricket Universe, a team will have to play 11 games before reaching the final, which will be the 12th game.

Here are all the details you need to know about ICC World Cup 2027

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Cricket World Cup 2027 Dates

The 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup is scheduled to take place from October 2 to November 21, 2027

Cricket World Cup 2027 Teams

Of the 14 teams competing in the tournament, South Africa and Zimbabwe secured automatic qualification as hosts, while the remaining eight direct berths were awarded to the top-ranked sides in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings as of the September 30, 2026 cut-off.

The final four places will be determined through the Cricket World Cup Qualifier. The table-topper will advance directly to the Group Stage, while the next three teams will battle for another Group Stage berth through the Super Series.

Following the Group Stage, the top three teams from each group will progress to the Super 7 phase. The seventh and final spot will go to the better-ranked fourth-placed team across the two groups.

Group A

  • India
  • Australia
  • Pakistan
  • Afghanistan
  • Zimbabwe
  • Qualifier A

Group B

  • New Zealand
  • South Africa
  • Sri Lanka
  • England
  • Bangladesh
  • Qualifier B

Cricket World Cup 2027 Fixtures

DateMatchStageVenue
October 2QF1 vs QF3Super SeriesWindhoek
October 4QF1 vs QF2Super SeriesWindhoek
October 6QF2 vs QF3Super SeriesWindhoek
October 7India vs AustraliaGroup ACape Town
October 8Pakistan vs AfghanistanGroup ATshwane
October 8England vs BangladeshGroup BWindhoek
October 9Zimbabwe vs Qualifier AGroup ABulawayo
October 9South Africa vs New ZealandGroup BCape Town
October 10India vs PakistanGroup AJohannesburg
October 10Sri Lanka vs Qualifier BGroup BWindhoek
October 11Zimbabwe vs AfghanistanGroup ABulawayo
October 12Australia vs Qualifier AGroup APaarl
October 12New Zealand vs BangladeshGroup BKuGompo City
October 13England vs Sri LankaGroup BWindhoek
October 13South Africa vs Qualifier BGroup BPaarl
October 14India vs AfghanistanGroup ATshwane
October 15Pakistan vs Qualifier AGroup ABloemfontein
October 15Zimbabwe vs AustraliaGroup AHarare
October 16Sri Lanka vs BangladeshGroup BDurban
October 16South Africa vs EnglandGroup BGqeberha
October 17India vs Qualifier AGroup ABloemfontein
October 17New Zealand vs Qualifier BGroup BHarare
October 18Australia vs AfghanistanGroup AKuGompo City
October 19Zimbabwe vs PakistanGroup AHarare
October 19South Africa vs BangladeshGroup BDurban
October 20New Zealand vs Sri LankaGroup BJohannesburg
October 20England vs Qualifier BGroup BHarare
October 21Afghanistan vs Qualifier AGroup AKuGompo City
October 22Australia vs PakistanGroup APaarl
October 22South Africa vs Sri LankaGroup BJohannesburg
October 23England vs New ZealandGroup BGqeberha
October 23Bangladesh vs Qualifier BGroup BTshwane
October 24Zimbabwe vs IndiaGroup AVictoria Falls
October 25A2 vs B3Super 7Johannesburg
October 26B1 vs A3Super 7Gqeberha
October 27B2 vs AB4Super 7Tshwane
October 28A1 vs A2Super 7Victoria Falls
October 29B1 vs B3Super 7KuGompo City
October 30A3 vs AB4Super 7Victoria Falls
October 31B2 vs A1Super 7Johannesburg
November 1A2 vs B1Super 7Victoria Falls
November 2B3 vs AB4Super 7Cape Town
November 3B2 vs A3Super 7Durban
November 4A1 vs B1Super 7Paarl
November 5A2 vs AB4Super 7Durban
November 6B2 vs B3Super 7Bloemfontein
November 7A1 vs A3Super 7Cape Town
November 8B1 vs AB4Super 7Durban
November 9B2 vs A2Super 7Gqeberha
November 10A3 vs B3Super 7Bloemfontein
November 11A1 vs AB4Super 7Gqeberha
November 12B2 vs B1Super 7Cape Town
November 13A2 vs A3Super 7Bloemfontein
November 14A1 vs B3Super 7Durban
November 17Semi-final 1Semi-finalsCape Town
November 18Semi-final 2Semi-finalsTshwane
November 21FinalFinalJohannesburg

Cricket World Cup 2027 India's Fixtures

Here are India's Group A fixtures at the 2027 World Cup:

India vs Australia - October 7 - Cape Town
India vs Pakistan - October 10 - Johannesburg
India vs Afghanistan - October 14 - Tshwane
India vs Qualifier A - October 17 - Bloemfontein
India vs Zimbabwe  - October 24 - Victoria Falls

Cricket World Cup 2027 Venues

A total of 12 venues will play host to the tournament. The Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek plays host to the three Super Series matches and three group games, with three venues in Zimbabwe and eight in South Africa.

The Mosi-oa-Tunya Stadium in Victoria Falls joins Harare and Bulawayo, while in South Africa, matches will be held in Cape Town, Paarl, Johannesburg, Tshwane (Centurion), Bloemfontein, Durban, KuGompo City and Gqeberha.

Cricket World Cup 2027 Finals Date And Venue

The Cricket World Cup 2027 Final will take place on November 21 in Johannesburg, with a reserve day on November 22 if necessary.

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