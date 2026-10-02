Chinese Hackers Posed As US AI Experts To Target Policy Researchers, Steal Emails

Chinese cyber hackers have been impersonating US artificial intelligence experts, including a former government official, in an apparent campaign to steal login credentials and gather intelligence from professionals involved in AI policy, cybersecurity firm Proofpoint said.

According to a Proofpoint report, the company has tracked a hacking group it calls “TA419”, which has targeted individuals at US and Japanese think tanks, defence contractors, universities and law firms since at least 2025. The group allegedly used emails designed to appear as though they were sent by prominent experts in artificial intelligence and statecraft, as per Reuters.

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Proofpoint identified the hackers as a Chinese group based on the malware used in the campaigns, the internet infrastructure involved and the nature of the targets. The company said the targeting appeared consistent with priorities associated with Chinese intelligence collection.

In the latest campaign, hackers reportedly sent emails impersonating AI experts, including Lynne Parker, who previously served as principal deputy director of the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy. The messages typically proposed AI-related collaborations or initiatives before directing recipients to websites designed to steal their passwords.

Proofpoint did not identify most of the individuals or organisations targeted, but said they included experts working on AI regulation, export controls and national AI strategies. Reuters independently identified Alex Engler, a former White House official who now heads the Penn Center on Media, Technology, and Democracy, as one of the targets.

Engler told Reuters that he received a fraudulent email purportedly from Parker inviting him to participate in an AI policy initiative. He became suspicious because of subtle inconsistencies in the message and consulted other people working in the field. He subsequently determined that the email was part of a phishing attempt.

Proofpoint said the campaign appeared to have targeted fewer than 10 people across a small number of organisations. The company said the pattern indicated an apparent intelligence interest in US policymaking, rather than an effort focused solely on stealing technology.

Parker told Reuters that Engler was one of two people she knew of who had received suspicious messages impersonating her in early July. She said the reported Chinese involvement was plausible given the strategic importance of AI policy.

“The United States and China are in a competition around AI,” Parker said, adding that attempts to obtain information about US AI policy plans would not be surprising if that was the objective.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Beijing has consistently rejected allegations that it conducts cyber-espionage activities.

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The reported campaign comes as competition between the United States and China over artificial intelligence continues to intensify, with AI regulation, technology controls and national strategies becoming increasingly important areas of policy.

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