Musk To Co-Lead US Project On Future Warfare

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday that Elon Musk will co-lead a new government project examining the future of warfare. This will mark the SpaceX chief executive's return to government work after his controversial tenure leading the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

The initiative, known as Project Meridian, is intended to assess the technologies and capabilities the United States will need to maintain what the Defence Department described as “absolute technological dominance” on future battlefields. Musk will work alongside Palmer Luckey, chief executive of defence technology company Anduril, and former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

ALSO READ: Mecca Bombing Attempt? Saudi Arabia Denies Viral Reports Of Incident At Grand Mosque

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

According to a Defence Department press release, Project Meridian will run for 120 days and conclude with an unclassified public report outlining its recommendations. The project will examine how emerging technologies could shape military operations and warfare in environments that have received less attention, including subterranean areas and the Moon.

In a memo announcing the initiative, Hegseth pointed to rapid advances in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, directed-energy technology, robotics and biotechnology. He said, "Combined, these new domains, new ways of fighting, and technological developments will profoundly alter the character of warfare.”

Hegseth said the United States would need to anticipate future operational environments and develop technologies capable of maintaining its global military advantage.

The project brings Musk back into a government role more than a year after his high-profile involvement with DOGE, where he was tasked with helping reduce government spending and restructure federal agencies. His tenure attracted widespread criticism and was followed by a public dispute with President Donald Trump.

To keep pace with modern combat, defence officials are pursuing low-cost, precise autonomous strike weapons. The push reflects the heavy use of cheap drones in Ukraine, though analysts caution against the inherent risks of AI deployment, reported Independent.

Neither Musk nor Luckey functions as a disinterested observer of the defence sector, given their companies' substantial commercial ties to the U.S. government. Notably, Anduril's core business model centers on supplying defence technologies to government entities.

Gingrich also has previous ties to the Defence Department. He was appointed to the Defence Policy Board in December 2020 during Trump's first administration but was removed less than three months later after Joe Biden took office.

ALSO READ: Anthropic Targets Mega IPO As Soon As November, Eyes Pre-Thanksgiving Debut

The former Republican speaker has also spent decades warning about the potential threat of electromagnetic pulse attacks, which could disrupt critical infrastructure and power grids across the United States.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.