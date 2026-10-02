Accenture Is Planning To Go Shopping Again — With $5 Billion Behind Its AI Bet

Accenture Acquisitions FY27: Accenture Plc is planning to deploy another approximately $5 billion on acquisitions in fiscal 2027 as the consulting and technology giant looks to accelerate growth in areas including data, artificial intelligence, data centres, cybersecurity and other emerging businesses.

CFO Angie Park said during Accenture's fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call that the company expects to deploy approximately $5 billion on acquisitions in fiscal 2027 based on the opportunities it sees today.

“We are planning for this level of investment because we currently see a number of opportunities that will position us for higher organic growth over the long term,” Park said.

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The planned spending comes after Accenture deployed $4.9 billion across 17 acquisitions in fiscal 2026.

Why Accenture Is Planning $5 Billion In Acquisitions

Accenture said acquisitions remain a key part of its growth strategy, particularly when the company identifies opportunities to scale businesses in high-growth areas or expand into new markets.

Park said the company has a “good line of sight” into acquisition opportunities and that the planned $5 billion is not simply an opportunistic spending target.

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CEO Julie Sweet said Accenture uses acquisitions to grow in high-growth areas such as data and AI and to expand into new areas.

“When we see significant opportunities in the market through acquisitions to either grow in really high-growth areas like data and AI, and to expand into new areas like we've done with data centers, we've done with data and OT security, we go after them because that's how you position for long-term growth,” Sweet said.

Accenture Has $3 Billion Cybersecurity Acquisition Spend In FY2027

Part of the acquisition spending has already effectively shifted into fiscal 2027 because of regulatory timing.

Park said the Cyber OT acquisitions represented approximately $3 billion of capital that shifted from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 into the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

Sweet said those Cyber OT transactions, including Dragos, had closed in September.

The company therefore enters fiscal 2027 with that approximately $3 billion of capital already associated with acquisitions, while still planning for another approximately $5 billion in acquisition deployment based on the opportunities it sees.

Accenture's Acquisition Strategy Targets AI And New Growth Areas

During fiscal 2026, Accenture deployed $4.9 billion across 17 acquisitions.

The company said those acquisitions are designed not only to add revenue immediately, but also to create future organic growth.

Sweet pointed to the company's acquisition strategy across areas such as Song, supply chain and engineering and cloud, saying these businesses can start small and then scale.

“Our acquisition spend is putting us into new areas like data centers,” Sweet said.

She added that the objective is to scale in areas that are already growing or to enter businesses that can expand over time.

The company does not necessarily expect every acquisition to make a large contribution immediately.

“You're not going to see them as big a contribution maybe in the first couple of years, but as we scale, it sets us up for that long-term growth,” Sweet said.

Accenture's AI Acquisition Strategy Comes As Demand Broadens

Accenture's acquisition push comes as the company sees AI becoming embedded across broader enterprise transformations.

Sweet said large-scale reinventions, including many driven by AI, were a major source of Q4 demand. Clients are working on digital cores, data foundations and enterprise AI stacks, while many remain at different stages of their AI journeys.

Nearly 100 additional clients initiated their first advanced AI work with Accenture in the fourth quarter, taking the fiscal 2026 total to more than 400.

Accenture also ended fiscal 2026 with nearly 110,000 AI and data professionals after employees completed 46 million hours of training.

Accenture FY27 Outlook

Accenture expects fiscal 2027 revenue growth of 3%-6% in local currency. The company expects acquisitions to contribute 2%-2.5% to revenue growth during the year.

Adjusted operating margin is expected at 15.9%-16.1%, while adjusted diluted EPS is expected at $14.39-$14.81.

Park said Accenture will use its strong free cash flow to invest organically and inorganically while also returning cash to shareholders.

The company generated $11.6 billion of free cash flow in fiscal 2026 and deployed $4.9 billion across acquisitions.

The planned acquisition spending therefore represents a continuation of Accenture's strategy of using its balance sheet and free cash flow to build capabilities in areas where it sees long-term growth opportunities — with AI and data among the key areas highlighted by management.

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