Mecca Bombing Attempt? Saudi Arabia Denies Viral Reports Of Incident At Grand Mosque

Saudi Arabian authorities have denied reports circulating on social media on Friday that a suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest attempted to approach the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Anadolu Agency reported.

Security authorities said the claims about an attempted bombing were false. According to an official statement posted on X, “Security authorities in the holy capital arrested a person for harassing passers-by and spreading fear and panic among them, and he was dealt with immediately.”

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“The security authorities confirm that there is no truth to the claims being circulated regarding the incident,” the statement said.

No further information was immediately released about his identity or other personal details. Officials did not provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

The clarification came after social media posts reportedly circulated claims that a suspected suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest had approached the Kaaba before being stopped by security personnel. The reports quickly generated concern because of the significance of the location and the large number of worshippers who regularly visit the Grand Mosque.

The Grand Mosque in Mecca is Islam's holiest site, while the Kaaba, located at its centre, is the focal point towards which Muslims around the world pray. The site receives millions of Muslim pilgrims and worshippers, particularly during the annual Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage seasons.

The incident highlights the speed with which unverified claims can spread online, particularly when they involve major religious sites. In this case, Saudi authorities directly rejected the reports and provided an account of the incident involving the arrest of a man accused of harassing people and creating fear and panic.

As of the reported statement, there was no official confirmation of a suicide bomber, explosive vest or attempted attack at the Grand Mosque. Further details about the arrested individual or any subsequent legal action were not immediately available.

The incident comes amidst intensifying clashes between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi forces, who have targeted the kingdom with regular drone and missile strikes for weeks. Following claims last month that the Houthis targeted Mecca, Saudi Arabia stated on Thursday that Medina, Islam's second-holiest city, has also come under attack.

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According to the Saudi-led anti-Houthi coalition, Yemeni insurgents targeted an energy infrastructure facility in Medina, causing a transformer to go offline in Islam's second-holiest city.

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