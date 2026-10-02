Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed For 3-Day Break; Check Dates

The Indian stock market will see no trading for three consecutive days this week, leading to a temporary pause in trading activity. Both the NSE and BSE will remain closed on Friday, October 2, for Gandhi Jayanti, followed by the regular weekend closure on October 3 and 4.

While October 3 and 4 are usual weekend closures, the NSE's 2026 holiday calendar lists October 2 as an official trading holiday for Gandhi Jayanti.

The final trading session before the Gandhi Jayanti holiday was on Thursday, October 1. Trade will resume on Monday, October 5.

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Why Are Stock Markets Closed For Three Days

The NSE and BSE will remain closed on October 2 to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. In 2026, the country will observe his 157th birth anniversary.

This will be the second three-day break in regular equity trading in less than a month. The previous one ran from September 12 to 14, when the weekend was followed by the Ganesh Chaturthi trading holiday.

After the October 2 holiday, the next scheduled trading holiday is Dussehra on October 20.

Stock Market Holidays 2026: Upcoming BSE, NSE Holidays

After the October 2 holiday, here's the full list of remaining market holidays this year:

October 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

November 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

November 24: Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

December 25: Christmas (Friday)

Stock markets will remain open for a special session on November 8, though it falls on a Sunday. A special ‘Muhurat Trading' session will be held on this day for Diwali Laxmi Pujan. BSE and NSE will separately notify about the timings of the Muhurat trading session ahead of Diwali through a circular.

Stock Market Crash On October 1: Highlights

The Sensex declined 570.59 points, or 0.79%, to 71,909.70, while the Nifty 50 settled 198.50 points, or 0.88%, lower at 22,421.95. The Bank Nifty index closed at 54,450.75, down 182.30 points, or 0.33%. Sensex lost over Rs 24.68 lakh crore in market capitalisation in September. Nifty 50 lost over Rs 11.68 lakh crore in market cap last month.

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Stock Market Trading Sessions And Timings

Session Timing Key Function / Operations Pre-Open Session 09:00 AM – 09:15 AM Price discovery and volatility dampening.

09:00–09:08: Order entry, modification, and cancellation.

09:08–09:12: Order matching & equilibrium opening price discovery.

09:12–09:15: Buffer/transition period into normal trading. Regular Trading (Normal Market) 09:15 AM – 03:30 PM Continuous order matching driven by price-time priority. Investors execute intraday and delivery trades across cash and derivative segments. Closing Price Determination 03:30 PM – 03:40 PM System calculates the closing price using the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of trades executed between 03:00 PM and 03:30 PM. Post-Closing Session 03:40 PM – 04:00 PM Trades can be placed and matched strictly at the discovered closing price, provided matching buy/sell liquidity exists. After Market Orders (AMO) After 04:00 PM – Before 08:59 AM Orders placed via broker platforms when markets are closed; collected and queued for execution in the next trading day's pre-open session.

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