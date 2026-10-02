Rose Gold To Purple Funk: Deepinder Goyal Reveals Six Colours For Temple Ahead Of Pre-Orders

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has shared a major update about Temple, his upcoming health wearable designed to monitor blood flow to the brain in real time. The device is now set to launch in six colour options, while pre-orders are expected to open next week.

According to Goyal, Temple will be offered in three standard colours: True Gold, Rose Gold and Dark Mirror. The wearable will also be available in three limited-edition colours which are Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk. The announcement means the golden-coloured version previously seen in promotional material will not be the only option at launch.

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Goyal said his team is still awaiting confirmation on a few details before opening pre-orders. Customers who had previously signed up for early access will be given priority and are expected to receive the device before others.

“Can't wait to get this ????̶????̶ ̶????̶????̶????̶????̶ ̶????̶????̶????̶????̶????̶ on your temple,” Goyal said while sharing the update, adding to the anticipation surrounding the wearable. However, several important details about Temple remain undisclosed, particularly its price and complete technical specifications.

At present, the primary function publicly associated with Temple is its ability to monitor blood flow to the brain in real time. Goyal and his team have yet to provide a comprehensive explanation of the device's features, use cases and potential benefits. This has also raised questions about how useful the technology will be for consumers, particularly in India, where awareness about real-time brain blood-flow monitoring remains limited.

The wearable's design has also prompted questions about compatibility with glasses. Responding to a user who asked how Temple would work for people who wear spectacles, Goyal said the device is extremely slim and designed to work alongside glasses. He added that it occupies very little space around the temple and can be attached easily.

More information about Temple is expected to be revealed in the coming days as the company prepares for pre-orders. While the colour lineup and early-access priority have now been confirmed, the biggest unanswered question remains its price.

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With its launch approaching, potential buyers will be watching closely to see whether Temple is positioned as an affordable health wearable or a premium device. The final price, detailed specifications and broader capabilities are expected to determine how the new gadget fits into the growing wearable technology market.

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