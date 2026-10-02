Drishyam 3 First Reviews: 'Outstanding', 'Gripping' — Ajay Devgn-Starrer Wins Praise For Performances, Climax

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has finally hit theatres, bringing Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar for the franchise's much-awaited final chapter. The film had already generated strong interest through advance bookings, crossing the Rs 50-crore mark in domestic pre-sales before release.
The early reactions on X are largely positive, with performances, twists and climax emerging as some of the biggest talking points. Here's what they are saying about the suspense drama.
Early Reactions
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Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave Drishyam: The Conclusion 4.5 stars, calling it the “BEST FILM” in the franchise. He praised the writing, courtroom sequences, climax and the Ajay Devgn-Jaideep Ahlawat face-off, adding that the “finale is powerful, gripping, and thoroughly fulfilling.”
Watched #DrishyamTheConclusion this afternoon… BRILLIANT... Even better than Part 2 – gripping, powerful, and thoroughly entertaining... BOXOFFICE TSUNAMI is loading! #Drishyam | #Drishyam2 | #Drishyam3 | #AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/lmgU0hMlQq— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2026
#OneWordReview...#DrishyamTheConclusion: OUTSTANDING.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2026
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
Lives up to the mammoth expectations... This is, without doubt, the BEST FILM in the #Drishyam franchise and also among the BEST FILMS of 2026... SURE-SHOT BLOCKBUSTER. #DrishyamTheConclusionReview
Director… pic.twitter.com/4hOO9d80fC
Early reviews for #DrishyamTheConclusion are OUT — and the response is UNANIMOUSLY POSITIVE! ????????— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 1, 2026
The final chapter looks set to deliver the suspense, emotions and twists audiences have been waiting for. ????
A fitting CONCLUSION to an iconic franchise! ????
A @ZeeStudios_ Release… pic.twitter.com/xRzThOFGY5
Amit Bhatia called Drishyam 3 a “film of the year”, praising its suspense, tension and twists, and said, “It keeps you glued to your seat.”
#drishyam3 is film of the year— Amit Bhatia (@amitbhatia1509) October 1, 2026
Never seen such a thriller im hindi cinema
It keeps you glued to seat
⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/PdKVpLdWLW
Drishyam 3 Review | Ajay Devgn | Thriller of the Year? ????— Amit Bhatia (@amitbhatia1509) October 1, 2026
Vijay Salgaonkar is back with another mind game, and Drishyam 3 delivers the suspense, tension and twists fans expect from the franchise.
(Drishyam 3 Review, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Salgaonkar, Drishyam 3, Thriller of the… pic.twitter.com/2UWJcDo6sA
ALSO READ: Drishyam: The Conclusion Advance Booking — Ajay Devgn Film Sees Strong Demand Ahead Of Release
The film has drawn praise for its suspense, tense interval block and climax twist, with some reactions calling the finale stronger than the first two films. Jaideep Ahlawat's performance has also received attention, while viewers have described the thriller as gripping.
It is INTERVAL AND TILL HERE #DrishyamTheConclusion >> #Drishyam and #Drishyam2 combined ????????????????— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) October 1, 2026
Yes, I am not at all exaggerating but this is MASSS LEVEL FILM.. MASS LEVEL TENSION and #AjayDevgn 's DIALOGUE DELIVERY at the INTERVAL .. JUST ONE DIALOGUE of Ajay till now and…
Drishyam 3 INTERVAL IS PEAK CINEMA— filmyview143 (@RahulSaroy80949) October 1, 2026
????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
Revisit Part-1 and Part-2 to get all the REFERENCES AND PLOT TWISTS PROPERLY!!#Drishyam3Review #DrishyamTheConclusion
The CLIMAX TWIST of Drishyam 3 is BETTER than Drishyam 1 and 2. The Setup and Tense Moments are better than both the movies combined.— KBP Reviews???? (@KshitizCritic) October 1, 2026
Watch it to Believe it ????????????￼ #DrishyamTheConclusion pic.twitter.com/rgchGMbkoy
Just watched #Drishyam3 and I'm giving it ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5!— Himanshu Aswal (Artist) (@Himanshaswal) October 1, 2026
A highly gripping thriller with suspense that keeps you hooked till the very end.
One of the most engaging thrillers I've watched this year! ????#Drishyam3 #DrishyamTheConclusion #AjayDevgn #VijaySalgaonkar #DrishyamReview pic.twitter.com/C3ANPSlyOO
Drishyam 3 is getting a lot of love for its suspense and that climax twist ????— Cineholic (@Cineholic_india) October 1, 2026
Can the finale top the first two films? Early buzz says it just might. Watching it myself soon. Will you?#Drishyam3 #AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/EyHQ0fzDhv
#Drishyam3 has been watched.— Khushboo Ratda (@Khushboo1707) October 1, 2026
No spoilers, but what unfolds this time is something you REALLY need to see for yourself ???? ????????????
DRISHYAM 3 Review From My Friend— POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrrk) October 1, 2026
⭐⭐⭐⭐????
4.5/5 ✅
He was Thrilled After Watching This One ....
Jaideep Ahlawat Is So So Agressive in First Half .... Means He just Dominate The First Half with His Acting and Aggression .... But In Interval Block There is One Dialogue Of…
"DRISHYAM THE CONCLUSION REVIEW" : ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐— Digvijay Bonawate (@digvijayb29) October 1, 2026
"DRISHYAM 3 REVIEW REACTION FIRST THING IS THAT ITS NOT REMAKE ITS ORIGINAL SCRIPT MASTERPIECE FILM @ajaydevgn U NAILED IT MAN GENIUS U R
WHT A STUNNING CLIMAX FULL SPOILER FREE REVIEW BELOW ON LINK MUST WATCHhttps://t.co/fcccR38ll3
More About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been at the centre of the first two films.
The new chapter puts Vijay under fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover what he has managed to keep hidden. The Hindi version takes a different route from the Malayalam Drishyam story, giving Vijay Salgaonkar's journey its own conclusion.
Jaideep Ahlawat joins the franchise as Crime Branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar, while Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Prakash Raj also feature in the cast.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, and presented by Star Studio18.
Drishyam: The Conclusion is now playing in theatres worldwide from October 2.
ALSO READ: Drishyam: The Conclusion Release: Plot, Cast, Recap, Where To Watch Previous Films And More
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