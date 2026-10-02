Drishyam 3 First Reviews: 'Outstanding', 'Gripping' — Ajay Devgn-Starrer Wins Praise For Performances, Climax

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has finally hit theatres, bringing Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar for the franchise's much-awaited final chapter. The film had already generated strong interest through advance bookings, crossing the Rs 50-crore mark in domestic pre-sales before release.

The early reactions on X are largely positive, with performances, twists and climax emerging as some of the biggest talking points. Here's what they are saying about the suspense drama.

Early Reactions

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Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave Drishyam: The Conclusion 4.5 stars, calling it the “BEST FILM” in the franchise. He praised the writing, courtroom sequences, climax and the Ajay Devgn-Jaideep Ahlawat face-off, adding that the “finale is powerful, gripping, and thoroughly fulfilling.”

Amit Bhatia called Drishyam 3 a “film of the year”, praising its suspense, tension and twists, and said, “It keeps you glued to your seat.”

#drishyam3 is film of the year



Never seen such a thriller im hindi cinema



It keeps you glued to seat



⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/PdKVpLdWLW — Amit Bhatia (@amitbhatia1509) October 1, 2026

ALSO READ: Drishyam: The Conclusion Advance Booking — Ajay Devgn Film Sees Strong Demand Ahead Of Release

The film has drawn praise for its suspense, tense interval block and climax twist, with some reactions calling the finale stronger than the first two films. Jaideep Ahlawat's performance has also received attention, while viewers have described the thriller as gripping.

More About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been at the centre of the first two films.

The new chapter puts Vijay under fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover what he has managed to keep hidden. The Hindi version takes a different route from the Malayalam Drishyam story, giving Vijay Salgaonkar's journey its own conclusion.

Jaideep Ahlawat joins the franchise as Crime Branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar, while Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Prakash Raj also feature in the cast.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, and presented by Star Studio18.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is now playing in theatres worldwide from October 2.

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