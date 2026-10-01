Drishyam: The Conclusion Advance Booking — Ajay Devgn Film Sees Strong Demand Ahead Of Release

The mystery surrounding Vijay Salgaonkar is set to unfold once again with Drishyam: The Conclusion. Ajay Devgn returns in the lead role as the franchise makes its way back to the big screen, with advance bookings now underway.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Advance Booking

Drishyam: The Conclusion has earned Rs 34.49 crore in advance bookings for its opening day. According to TrackTollywood, 912,138 tickets have been sold across 16,767 shows in 2,076 theatres across 756 cities. The Hindi version has recorded 25.4% occupancy, with 76 housefull and 3,352 fast-filling shows.

The 2D format has earned Rs 33.99 crore from 904,408 tickets across 16,691 shows. IMAX 2D has collected Rs 48.23 lakh, while Dolby Cinema 2D and EPIQ have earned Rs 1.79 lakh and Rs 33,920, respectively.

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State-Wise Advance Booking

Based on TrackTollywood data, Maharashtra has recorded the highest advance booking collection at Rs 10.67 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at Rs 4.19 crore and Delhi at Rs 3.66 crore. Gujarat has registered Rs 2.69 crore, while Haryana and Karnataka have recorded Rs 2.01 crore and Rs 1.87 crore, respectively.

West Bengal has earned Rs 1.55 crore, followed by Madhya Pradesh at Rs 1.21 crore and Rajasthan at Rs 1.09 crore. Telangana has recorded Rs 87.45 lakh, while Punjab stands at Rs 76.72 lakh.

Odisha has contributed Rs 65.04 lakh, followed by Chhattisgarh at Rs 63.17 lakh and Bihar at Rs 46.90 lakh. Uttarakhand has recorded Rs 39.95 lakh, while Jharkhand and Assam have earned Rs 34.62 lakh and Rs 34.56 lakh, respectively.

Goa has registered Rs 27.46 lakh, followed by Chandigarh at Rs 22.24 lakh and Tamil Nadu at Rs 22.10 lakh.

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All About The Film

Drishyam: The Conclusion continues Vijay Salgaonkar's story as his old secret comes under fresh pressure. A new investigation brings Crime Branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, into the case. As new evidence comes to light, Vijay once again tries to protect his family while dealing with the investigation.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay, with Shriya Saran as Nandini, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, Ishita Dutta as Anju, Mrunal Jadhav as Anu and Rajat Kapoor as Mahesh Deshmukh. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj join the franchise in new roles, while Kamlesh Sawant also features in the film.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the drama mystery thriller is the third and final instalment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

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